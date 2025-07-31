Russia Launched Over 300 Drones, Eight Missiles At Ukraine Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"The Russians launched more than 300 drones and 8 missiles. We are doing everything possible to fully implement all the agreements for the protection of our people - to ensure that every contract serves the purpose of saving lives," Zelensky wrote.

He noted that the capital was the primary target of the massive attack.

"There is extensive damage to residential infrastructure. In one of the residential districts, an entire section of an apartment block has been destroyed. As of now, six people are known to have been killed, including a six-year-old boy. My condolences to all their families and loved ones. There are also reports of dozens of injured people, all of whom are receiving the necessary assistance," Zelensky said.

He also added that the Dnipro, Poltava, Sumy, Mykolaiv, and Kyiv regions had also been affected.

Since the night hours, Ukrainian rescuers, firefighters, medics, and all the necessary emergency services have been working at the sites of Russian missile and drone strikes.

"Today, the world once again saw Russia's response to our desire for peace, shared with America and Europe. New, showcase killings. That is why peace without strength is impossible. But forcing Moscow to make peace, compelling them to come to a real negotiating table - all the tools needed for this are in the hands of our partners. We are counting on everything now being voiced by America and Europe toward this goal to be fulfilled," Zelensky said.

As was reported earlier, the Russian overnight attack on Kyiv killed six people and injured 52. Residential buildings in the Sviatoshynskyi and Solomianskyi districts were among those struck.