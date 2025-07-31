Lithuanian FM Engages Business Leaders On EU-U.S. Trade Deal
In the course of the meeting, Minister Budrys emphasized that the deal successfully helped prevent a trade war and brought greater clarity and predictability to transatlantic trade relations, a move welcomed by the business community.
“The EU-U.S. trade agreement has secured several key points important for Lithuania - notably, the expansion of energy imports from the United States, which helps reduce Europe's dependence on other energy sources, and deeper cooperation on economic security in response to global challenges,” the minister said.
Minister Budrys also stressed the strategic importance of restoring and stabilizing transatlantic trade ties amid current geopolitical uncertainties. He noted that the agreement marks a meaningful step in strengthening EU–U.S. relations.
Around 40 representatives from Lithuanian companies and business associations participated in the discussion.
The agreement, reached on July 27, was concluded at the political level between U.S. President Donald Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The full text of the deal has not yet been made public.
