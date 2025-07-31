Kyrgyzstan Sets Ambitious Goals To Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions
He made the statement during a meeting with a delegation of parliamentarians led by Han Jeong-ae, Member of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea.
During the discussions, the parties addressed the growing demand for water resources amid climate change, population growth, environmental protection, and expanding economic activity.
“Kyrgyzstan has been a member of the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI), headquartered in Seoul, since 2019. Last year, a country office of the institute was opened in Bishkek. Together, we are implementing a project titled Enhancing Climate Resilience through Flood and Drought Management in Central Asia,” Kasymaliev noted.
In turn, Han Jeong-ae emphasized Korea's interest in implementing joint projects aimed at improving the investment climate, particularly in the areas of sustainable water use and climate adaptation measures.
The Korean parliamentary delegation visited Kyrgyzstan to participate in the 8th Session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly's Advisory Board on Water Resources, held in Bishkek.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment