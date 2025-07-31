Al Rayyan Municipality Hosts Workshop On Problem-Solving
DOHA: As part of its summer park activation programme, Al Rayyan Municipality organized a specialised workshop titled“Problem-Solving and Decision-Making” for Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Ambassadors. The training was held at the learning hall in Al Luqta Park.
The workshop focused on key themes, including the classification of problems and effective strategies for addressing them through logical thinking tools. It also featured practical exercises and modern educational games aimed at enhancing analytical thinking and strengthening participants' abilities to tackle challenges efficiently.
This initiative reflects Al Rayyan Municipality's role as a member of the Unesco Global Network of Learning Cities and aligns with its commitment to supporting the United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda - particularly Goal 4 (Quality Education) and Goal 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities).
Through such programmes, the municipality continues to promote inclusive, resilient, and lifelong learning opportunities, reinforcing its vision of creating sustainable and knowledge-driven urban communities.
