Trump hints China’s Xi possibly to visit US


2025-07-31 02:49:51
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested that he may soon visit China, with Chinese leader Xi Jinping potentially returning the visit. In a Tuesday interview with Breitbart, Trump said he is “looking forward” to a trip to China, possibly before the end of the year, and claimed that Xi is interested in meeting to resolve ongoing trade disputes between the two nations.

However, Trump has offered mixed signals about the meeting’s likelihood. On Monday, he stated on Truth Social that he would only visit China if invited by Xi, who has extended such an invitation, otherwise showing no interest in traveling there.

The comments come amid rumors that Trump might attend celebrations in Beijing marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II on September 3. The event, featuring a major military parade, is expected to draw multiple foreign leaders and has sparked speculation about a potential trilateral meeting between Trump, Xi, and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

While no official confirmation has been made about such a meeting, Moscow has expressed openness to the idea. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters that if Trump attends, discussions about the feasibility of a meeting could take place, though they have yet to hear if Trump will indeed travel to Beijing.

