Microsoft Restores Services to Indian Oil Refiner
(MENAFN) Microsoft has resumed essential digital services to Indian refiner Nayara Energy after the company filed a lawsuit against the American technology corporation in the Delhi High Court.
Nayara Energy, which is partially controlled by Russia’s Rosneft, informed the court on Monday that Microsoft had limited its access to crucial data, proprietary software, and essential products due to sanctions imposed by the European Union.
“Microsoft is committed to supporting all its customers in India and worldwide, and has restored services for Nayara Energy,” the company stated on Wednesday.
“We are engaged in ongoing discussions with the European Union towards service continuity for the organization.”
The refiner confirmed on Wednesday that all vital services had been reinstated.
“Nayara Energy confirms that all Microsoft services critical to its operations have been fully restored, with no disruption to business continuity and data integrity remaining fully intact,” the company announced.
“We acknowledge the prompt intervention of the Honorable Delhi High Court in facilitating the resolution of this matter. The petition was disposed of by the High Court in favour of Nayara Energy.”
The court permitted the firm to return for further legal recourse if comparable issues occur in the future, as stated in the report.
Nayara had initially sought a temporary court order to compel Microsoft to resume its services, arguing that the interruption threatened its legal rights and its access to vital digital infrastructure.
The company said on Tuesday that Microsoft’s actions created a “dangerous precedent for corporate overreach and raises serious concerns regarding its implications on India’s energy ecosystem.”
