Sri Lanka Arrests Over 120,000 For Drug-Related Offenses So Far In 2025
Colombo: Sri Lankan authorities have arrested 122,913 individuals for drug-related offenses between Jan. 1 and July 29, 2025, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs on Wednesday.
During this period, law enforcement officials seized large quantities of drugs, including more than 928 kg of heroin, 1,396 kg of crystal methamphetamine (ICE), 11,192 kg of cannabis, 27.8 kg of cocaine, and 381 kg of hashish, the ministry said.
The ministry added that on Tuesday, Sri Lankan authorities conducted a special nationwide operation involving 6,695 personnel, during which officers searched 10,128 vehicles and 7,734 motorcycles.
Sri Lankan authorities have intensified efforts to crack down on drug trafficking and related crimes this year, the ministry said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment