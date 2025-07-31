Sri Lanka Arrests Over 120,000 For Drug-Related Offenses So Far In 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Colombo: Sri Lankan authorities have arrested 122,913 individuals for drug-related offenses between Jan. 1 and July 29, 2025, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs on Wednesday.

During this period, law enforcement officials seized large quantities of drugs, including more than 928 kg of heroin, 1,396 kg of crystal methamphetamine (ICE), 11,192 kg of cannabis, 27.8 kg of cocaine, and 381 kg of hashish, the ministry said.

The ministry added that on Tuesday, Sri Lankan authorities conducted a special nationwide operation involving 6,695 personnel, during which officers searched 10,128 vehicles and 7,734 motorcycles.

Sri Lankan authorities have intensified efforts to crack down on drug trafficking and related crimes this year, the ministry said.