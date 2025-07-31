Local Festival Sells Nearly 80 Tonnes Of Dates, Attracts 36,000 Visitors In Six Days

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The 10th Local Date Festival, organised by the Ministry of Municipality in collaboration with the Agricultural Affairs Department and Souq Waqif Administration, has recorded exceptional success during its first week, achieving both impressive sales volumes and a strong public turnout.

From the opening day on Thursday, July 24, through Tuesday, July 29, the festival recorded total date sales of 79,421 kilograms. Among the varieties sold, Ikhlas dates topped the chart with 33,181 kilograms, followed by Shishi with 17,139 kilograms, Khenizi with 16,645 kilograms, and Barhi with 7,036 kilograms. An additional 5,420 kilograms were made up of other local date varieties. Alongside dates, the festival also witnessed the sale of 978 kilograms of fresh fruit, further underlining its appeal as a hub for local produce.

This year's edition of the festival features the participation of 114 local farms, a significant increase that reflects the continued growth and diversification of Qatar's agricultural production. This expansion not only demonstrates the sector's resilience but also its ability to meet increasing consumer demand for fresh, high-quality, locally-grown products.

Public response has been overwhelmingly positive, with approximately 36,300 visitors attending the festival within its first six days. The large turnout highlights the growing trust in Qatari agricultural products and the community's enthusiasm for supporting local farmers. Families, tourists, and residents alike have flocked to Souq Waqif's eastern square to explore the rich variety of dates and other produce on offer.

Beyond the commercial aspect, the festival also serves as an important cultural and social event, celebrating Qatar's deep-rooted agricultural traditions. It provides a platform for farmers to showcase their hard work and innovations, encourages knowledge exchange, and fosters greater awareness about the nutritional and economic value of dates in Qatari society.

Running through August 7, the festival is open daily from 4pm to 9pm (Sunday to Thursday), and until 10pm on weekends (Friday and Saturday). The organizers have ensured a vibrant and family-friendly atmosphere, complete with shaded stalls, tasting areas, and activities for children, making it a must-visit event for all age groups.

With its record-breaking start, the 10th Local Date Festival is not only a commercial success but also a testament to Qatar's commitment to food security, sustainable agriculture, and community engagement.