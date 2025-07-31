Qatar Goodwood Festival Presented By Visit Qatar Kicks Off With Visit Qatar Showcasing World-Class Destination Experience On-Site

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Qatar Goodwood Festival presented by Visit Qatar has officially commenced, with the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup Stakes (Group 1) marking the first of several Visit Qatar-sponsored races during the event.

A world-class field of eight elite runners from leading international stables took part in the two-mile race, delivering an exhilarating showdown on the Goodwood Racecourse. Scandinavia claimed victory in a hard-fought finish. The trophy was presented by Chairman of Qatar Tourism and Chair of the Board of Directors of Visit Qatar H E Saad Bin Ali AlKharji.

Beyond the track, Visit Qatar is bringing the spirit of Qatar to West Sussex through an interactive experience designed to showcase Qatar's hospitality, unique culture, and tourism offerings to international festival goers.

Guests visiting the Visit Qatar activation are welcomed with traditional refreshments including Arabic coffee and dates. Immersive visual elements throughout the space highlight Qatar's diverse tourism offerings, using striking imagery and compelling storytelling to inspire travel and bring the destination to life. The Qatar Goodwood Festival presented by Visit Qatar continues throughout the week with more headline races.