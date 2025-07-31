Stablecoin-To-Fiat Liquidity: How Ledig Processed $100M Across Emerging Markets In 6 Months.

Ledig Processes $100M across emerging markets in 6 Months.

The milestone reflects rising institutional demand for stablecoin-to-fiat liquidity in emerging markets and affirms Ledig's product-market fit.

- Chiagozie IwuKALISPELL, MT, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- LEDIG Technologies has processed over $100 million worth of digital assets and fiat transactions in its first six months of operations. This significant milestone validates its product market fit and fast-growing presence in Africa and other emerging markets. Ledig is a business-facing startup that provides institutional Stablecoin-to-fiat liquidity (and vice versa) for businesses with foreign exchange exposure to Africa and other emerging markets.Its service offerings include an OTC Desk, rate hedging tools, cross-border virtual accounts, and other tailored solutions.Since November 2024, Ledig has grown its client base by providing stablecoin-to-fiat liquidity, helping businesses solve real problems. Although the company serves a select, yet growing list of businesses, it has secured repeat patronage through its innovative cross-border payments Africa solutions.HOW LEDIG SCALED TO PROCESSING $100 MILLIONWhat is the problem with doing serious business in Africa? The lacking financial systems plaguing many markets on the continent. Ledig solved this by innovating around market inefficiencies to build a robust African fintech infrastructure, helping optimize business operations.Many emerging markets are rigid and have failed to catch up with modern systems. Ledig, however, created systems that allowed businesses to operate in these markets without limitations. As Ledig addressed FX volatility in Africa through stablecoin-to-fiat liquidity, it built solutions that businesses adopted, driving up its transaction volume and accelerating growth.However, what's most important is that its stablecoin-to-fiat liquidity service and other offerings have positively impacted FX optimization across Africa. This is because its offerings expanded to markets with illiquid currencies, leveraging deep networks and unique infrastructures to source and meet demand for pairs, including AOA (Angolan kwanza), EGP (Egyptian pound), MWK (Malawian kwacha), and several others.And just six months later, the company now has its eyes on other emerging markets, having effectively optimized its African Liquidity network.PROBLEMS WITH THE MARKET IN AFRICAConsider a business with African exposure buying production materials and paying salaries in US Dollars, but sells end products in local currency in Africa. If the local currency depreciates before the next supplier payment or payroll cycle, the company's entire treasury management plan is thrown off.For instance, FX volatility in Africa was a major challenge for businesses last year. In Nigeria, for instance, the naira's 40% depreciation in 2024 disrupted business operations, requiring pricing adjustments to counter losses from FX volatility and maintain sustainability. The real challenge wasn't selling in local currency, but converting it into foreign exchange for treasury to meet business obligations.More than 70% of African countries face FX shortages that drive premiums up to 5-10%, compared to stablecoin transaction fees of under 1%. And that's even if the needed volumes are met, a challenge that leads to spillage from fragmented liquidity. Other times, businesses can't just get their hands on FX. For these challenges, Ledig's stablecoin-to-fiat liquidity offering is a practical solution.Inefficient financial systems are another challenge to doing business in Africa. Unlike in Europe, Africa's financial system is not optimized for cross-border trade. Inter-country trade remains limited due to a lack of economic integration and bureaucratic bottlenecks. High remittance costs, averaging 8.5% for sub-Saharan Africa, have pushed businesses to Ledig for its stablecoin-to-fiat liquidity tools that help them cut costs.Even where remittance services exist, rigid processes and delayed processing times often cancel out any potential benefits. For example, traditional cross-border payments via SWIFT networks in Africa can take days due to multiple intermediary banks.The problem extends to importers and exporters. The inefficient financial system prevents these businesses from making large-volume payments, also preventing exchanges from efficiently operating in Africa and other emerging markets.Another challenge is volatility. Volatility in emerging markets is extreme. Today, the Nigerian naira might be at 1,000 to 1 US Dollar; tomorrow, it could hit 1,300. African currencies can drop by 30% overnight, which is incredibly destabilizing.Businesses in these markets are now navigating these complexities with stablecoins. However, even stablecoin-to-fiat liquidity infrastructure in Africa is often underdeveloped and unreliable. There is heavy reliance on unregulated PSPs and exchanges, many of which lack the capacity for high-ticket transactions involving tens or hundreds of thousands, or millions of dollars. Ledig addresses these challenges, offering robust African fintech infrastructure for high-value digital asset settlement by aggregating liquidity and ensuring reliable execution.LEDIG'S STABLECOIN-TO-FIAT LIQUIDITY ENGINE AND OTHER UNIQUE SOLUTIONSTo tackle these challenges, Ledig offers a structured stablecoin-fiat infrastructure solution. While the company has built many service offerings around it, including cross-border virtual accounts, embedded white-label infrastructures, liquidity management systems, on-platform crypto wallet solutions, Borderless business payments , and hedging tools, its core offering remains the stablecoin-to-fiat liquidity infrastructure. Ledig's solutions are detailed below.1. BORDERLESS BUSINESS PAYOUTS SERVICELedig's Borderless Business Payments product enables global businesses to operate across emerging markets without a local presence. Ledig enables a unique business payments infrastructure that shields businesses from local currency interaction at any point in their business transactions. When customers pay businesses leveraging this service in local currencies, Ledig receives it in real time and sends the stablecoin equivalent to the business. This also applies when businesses make local currency payments; they make the payments in stablecoins, while their customers receive it in Local currency.2. INSTITUTIONAL OTC LIQUIDITY DESKLedig's digital asset settlement infrastructure provides businesses with unparalleled efficiency and leverage. It offers institutional-grade stablecoin-to-fiat and fiat-to-stablecoin conversions, with deep liquidity and real-time settlement.Imagine a businessperson wanting to finance a $1M invoice the conventional way. They could spend over $20k on costs associated with that transaction, which does not make sense. Ledig handles the same transaction for less than $2k in spreads and fees. How is Ledig able to process such high-value transactions at such low costs? Optimization!Even better, many PSPs leverage Ledig to process their payments. You could say Ledig facilitates the facilitators.3. DYNAMIC RATE AND HEDGING SOLUTIONSCurrency volatility does not only affects long-term treasury management efforts. It also happens in the short term. Sometimes, it happens multiple times a day, impacting funds set aside for daily operations. Ledig innovated around this problem, creating contracts that provide risk mitigation for institutional clients, helping them optimize FX pricing and hedge stablecoin conversions.This service enables businesses to exchange local currency for foreign exchange at a pre-agreed rate, which can be fixed for a day, a week, or a month. And yes, even for a whole year. This means businesses in emerging markets can lock in rates to mitigate FX volatility , while they focus on running their business. Businesses now leverage this service to hedge their position against market volatility.This makes you rethink the negative reviews about doing business in Africa.4. CROSS-BORDER VIRTUAL ACCOUNTSAnother area Ledig's service offering optimized is the complex treasury management many businesses in the African market have to deal with. Ledig launched a cross-border virtual accounts service that enabled it to serve businesses looking to hold and transact in local African currencies through named accounts, without requiring local banking infrastructure. Multiple businesses are already leveraging this service.THE EFFECT OF LEDIG'S SOLUTIONSThe problem of investing in a currency at a given exchange rate, only for that rate to depreciate overnight, no longer exists with Ledig. With payments sorted, liquidity secured, facilitation mechanics in place, risk management addressed, and payment compliance handled, businesses can finally focus on actually running their business. They no longer need to worry about FX volatility in Africa and other emerging markets. Ledig has that covered.The $100 million Ledig processed in such a short time is clear proof of strong demand and the relevance of its services. And what's even more exciting? The company's zero marketing push, yet it handled such a massive volume in just six months. Beyond the volume, the feat validates Ledig's proof of concept and confirms strong market demand for its products, as evidenced by its support for over 17 currency rails.Ledigs' other service offerings are its crypto wallet infrastructure, which provides a secure platform for Institutions to instantly hold, send, and settle stablecoins across emerging markets. Its Embedded & White-Label Infrastructure provides businesses with backend infrastructure that powers digital asset products, allowing clients to embed Ledig's capabilities natively into their platforms, fully branded and without revealing the underlying engine.REGULATORY AND RISK CONTROLS.Due to Ledig's Customer-first approach, it goes beyond what regulatory requirements demand in terms of protecting its customers.Ledig applies a layered risk-based compliance framework that integrates AML, KYC/KYB, and real-time sanctions screening across fiat and stablecoin-to-fiat liquidity transactions. Its proprietary monitoring systems go beyond static rules, enabling dynamic risk detection tailored to local and cross-border payment flows.Ledig uses actual financial intelligence to make decisions. While it maintains some preset rules, it still goes beyond and creates frameworks that help detect uncommon risks and effectively mitigate them. Ledig's uses a multi-jurisdictional approach in its setup, which enables service optimization for clients across the world.WHAT'S NEXT FOR LEDIGLedig has consistently pushed for licensing in strategic markets, and with the company now surpassing $100 million in transaction volume, it has intensified efforts to secure the necessary license to expand its operations.As it awaits licensing, Ledig seeks to expand its payment corridors, ensuring comprehensive coverage across every African country, while also extending its offerings into other emerging markets. As the company grows, it plans to build deeper integrations with banks, fintechs, and other PSPs and even exchanges, to create a seamless African Stablecoin-to-fiat liquidity infrastructure.With a groundbreaking volume completed within such a short period, the startup has made a statement in the African market and is now moving beyond African fintech to emerging markets' payments infrastructures. To support this growth, Ledig is extending its digital asset settlement offering to India, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Latin America.Ledig also plans to scale its rates hedging services to meet growing demand in emerging market payments systems. It aims to be the institution that makes it easier for retail-facing businesses to operate seamlessly. In the next few months, the company plans to deepen its financial markets footprint, structuring solutions around blockchain to help secure Africa's financial future. As it expands into new markets, Ledig is building the infrastructure that will power the digital financial future of Africa and other emerging markets.

Ledig Admin

Ledig Technologies

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.