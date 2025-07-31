403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Hints at Prospective China Visit
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has implied that he may soon travel to China and that Chinese President Xi Jinping could also make a reciprocal visit to the United States.
During a discussion with a news agency on Tuesday, Trump revealed he has been “looking forward” to a trip to China, indicating that it might take place in the near term.
He asserted that his Chinese counterpart “wants” to convene in order to address the ongoing trade conflict between their nations.
“We’ll see what happens, but we’ll most likely be going to China in the not-too-distant future, maybe before this year is out – and he’ll be coming here,” Trump commented.
Despite these remarks, Trump has given varying signals regarding the likelihood of such a meeting.
On Monday, he stated he was not actively pursuing talks with President Xi.
“I may go to China, but it would only be at the invitation of President Xi, which has been extended. Otherwise, no interest!” Trump posted on Truth Social.
These statements come amid circulating rumors regarding a potential trip by the US leader to China.
The visit may coincide with events commemorating the 80th anniversary of the conclusion of World War Two.
On September 3, Beijing is set to stage a significant military parade in recognition of the occasion, which is expected to draw the attendance of several international heads of state.
There has also been increasing speculation that the celebratory gathering might include a three-way summit involving Xi, Trump, and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Although none of the countries involved have officially confirmed or denied such an arrangement, Moscow has expressed openness to participating in such discussions.
During a discussion with a news agency on Tuesday, Trump revealed he has been “looking forward” to a trip to China, indicating that it might take place in the near term.
He asserted that his Chinese counterpart “wants” to convene in order to address the ongoing trade conflict between their nations.
“We’ll see what happens, but we’ll most likely be going to China in the not-too-distant future, maybe before this year is out – and he’ll be coming here,” Trump commented.
Despite these remarks, Trump has given varying signals regarding the likelihood of such a meeting.
On Monday, he stated he was not actively pursuing talks with President Xi.
“I may go to China, but it would only be at the invitation of President Xi, which has been extended. Otherwise, no interest!” Trump posted on Truth Social.
These statements come amid circulating rumors regarding a potential trip by the US leader to China.
The visit may coincide with events commemorating the 80th anniversary of the conclusion of World War Two.
On September 3, Beijing is set to stage a significant military parade in recognition of the occasion, which is expected to draw the attendance of several international heads of state.
There has also been increasing speculation that the celebratory gathering might include a three-way summit involving Xi, Trump, and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Although none of the countries involved have officially confirmed or denied such an arrangement, Moscow has expressed openness to participating in such discussions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment