403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ukrainian Anti-Corruption Chief Warns of Zelensky’s Actions
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s chief anti-corruption prosecutor has charged President Vladimir Zelensky with critically weakening the nation's autonomous anti-graft agencies.
He cautioned that Zelensky’s abrupt reversal—prompted by both domestic demonstrations and pressure from Western backers—will not be enough to undo the permanent damage already inflicted.
The statements come as public dissent within Ukraine and rebukes from abroad intensify following Zelensky’s decision to subordinate the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) to presidential control.
This move sparked outrage over concerns it would compromise the impartiality of the country’s anti-corruption framework.
Though Zelensky has since introduced legislation aimed at repealing the contentious measure, SAPO head Aleksandr Klimenko emphasized that the harm is both significant and enduring.
“Our work has been effectively stopped,” Klimenko declared in an interview with a news agency published on Wednesday, noting that the government’s takeover led to a breakdown in cooperation from informants and heightened concerns of retaliation among investigators.
“Almost all of our whistleblowers stopped co-operating with us,” Klimenko noted.
He added that “The NABU team is currently confused and frightened because they understand they can be detained without sufficient evidence.”
He cautioned that Zelensky’s abrupt reversal—prompted by both domestic demonstrations and pressure from Western backers—will not be enough to undo the permanent damage already inflicted.
The statements come as public dissent within Ukraine and rebukes from abroad intensify following Zelensky’s decision to subordinate the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) to presidential control.
This move sparked outrage over concerns it would compromise the impartiality of the country’s anti-corruption framework.
Though Zelensky has since introduced legislation aimed at repealing the contentious measure, SAPO head Aleksandr Klimenko emphasized that the harm is both significant and enduring.
“Our work has been effectively stopped,” Klimenko declared in an interview with a news agency published on Wednesday, noting that the government’s takeover led to a breakdown in cooperation from informants and heightened concerns of retaliation among investigators.
“Almost all of our whistleblowers stopped co-operating with us,” Klimenko noted.
He added that “The NABU team is currently confused and frightened because they understand they can be detained without sufficient evidence.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment