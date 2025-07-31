Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Anti-Corruption Chief Warns of Zelensky’s Actions

2025-07-31 01:15:38
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s chief anti-corruption prosecutor has charged President Vladimir Zelensky with critically weakening the nation's autonomous anti-graft agencies.

He cautioned that Zelensky’s abrupt reversal—prompted by both domestic demonstrations and pressure from Western backers—will not be enough to undo the permanent damage already inflicted.

The statements come as public dissent within Ukraine and rebukes from abroad intensify following Zelensky’s decision to subordinate the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) to presidential control.

This move sparked outrage over concerns it would compromise the impartiality of the country’s anti-corruption framework.

Though Zelensky has since introduced legislation aimed at repealing the contentious measure, SAPO head Aleksandr Klimenko emphasized that the harm is both significant and enduring.

“Our work has been effectively stopped,” Klimenko declared in an interview with a news agency published on Wednesday, noting that the government’s takeover led to a breakdown in cooperation from informants and heightened concerns of retaliation among investigators.

“Almost all of our whistleblowers stopped co-operating with us,” Klimenko noted.

He added that “The NABU team is currently confused and frightened because they understand they can be detained without sufficient evidence.”

