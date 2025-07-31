Music Director Vishal Chandrashekhar Tells Wife Sinduri: You Always Fight For What's Right!
Taking to his Instagram page to pen a lengthy birthday greeting, Vishal Chandrashekhar, who is best known for having scored music for several blockbusters including director Hanu Raghavapudi's Sita Ramam which featured Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur in the lead, wrote, "To my love, my queen, my home. @singersinduri, The most precious moment of my life was when you said“I love you” over the phone 18 years ago. From that moment on, you've been gently filling all the small voids in my life with so much grace."
Stating that his wife had been "the voice of reason and sometimes a child", the music director added that his wife was the one person he could trust completely, always.
"Over the last few years, I've seen you grow into someone so strong, so clear, so mature that I often feel I need to catch up to your way of seeing the world. I've started seeing things sharper and clearer too, just by being around you. Of course, there've been little hiccups here and there, but one thing I know for sure: you always fight for what's right. And I see so much pure intent in everything you do, da," he wrote.
Stating that he was happy to see her succeed, the music director admitted that he genuinely wanted to learn from her. In particular, he said he wanted to learn "...that beautiful clarity with which you work. That's exactly what makes you, you."
Vishal Chandrashekhar concluded the note saying that he just wanted to be the last person to wish her on her birthday.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment