Chennai To Get 75 New Environmental Sensors For Real-Time Air Quality Monitoring

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, July 31 (IANS) The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has approved a major initiative to strengthen the city's environmental monitoring network by installing 75 new Internet of Things (IoT)-based environmental sensors across all 15 zones.

These advanced devices will be linked to the city's Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) to enable real-time monitoring of air quality and other climate parameters.

Currently, Chennai operates only 15 functional environmental sensors that track pollutants such as PM2.5, PM10, NO2, SO2, CO and O3, in addition to temperature, humidity and ambient light.

The expanded network will significantly enhance the city's ability to collect granular, neighbourhood-level data and respond quickly to pollution incidents. As per the project blueprint, one sensor will be installed for every 4 sq. km to cover Chennai's 426 sq. km area.

The city will be divided into 100 polygons, with 75 identified as high-priority zones for immediate deployment. The selected locations include Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs), government schools, zonal offices and other public buildings, particularly in densely populated areas.

The new-generation sensors will go beyond the capabilities of the older models by also measuring wind speed, wind direction, rainfall and atmospheric pressure. This comprehensive data will be used to generate localised Air Quality Index (AQI) readings, issue smog or heatwave alerts, assist in traffic emission control and support the implementation of the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) at the city level.

To improve public awareness, the sensors will be linked to display boards installed at key locations, enabling citizens to view real-time AQI levels in their neighbourhoods.

The data is also expected to help authorities predict smog formation, plan heatwave responses and formulate evidence-based clean air policies.

The project, estimated to cost Rs 6.36 crore, includes sensor supply and installation, ICCC integration, setup of public display boards and ongoing operations and maintenance.

Officials said the new system will provide more detailed environmental insights and allow the GCC to act swiftly during pollution events and climate-related emergencies.

Once fully operational, the expanded network is likely to transform Chennai's environment monitoring by providing high-resolution data across the city, ultimately improving public health and resilience to climate risks.