CM Stalin Returns To Secretariat After 10-Day Break, To Launch Key Projects
Earlier, he was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai's Thousand Lights area after a period of ill health. He remained there for about a week, continuing to oversee government work from the hospital. After being discharged, he rested at home and has now returned to public duties.
Ten days on, the Chief Minister will visit the Secretariat on Thursday. He will felicitate 135 students from Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare schools who secured admission for the 2025–26 academic year to premier institutions, including the Indian Institutes of Technology, Central universities, the National Institute of Fashion Technology, National Law University, Miranda House, and Delhi University.
He will present commendation certificates and laptops/units to the students.
In addition, he will inaugurate several completed facilities: police department buildings constructed for Rs 27.59 crore; fire and rescue services buildings costing Rs 13.54 crore; a project of the prisons and correctional services department costing Rs 60 lakh; and a Narcotics Investigation facility built by the Forensic Science Department at a cost of Rs 3.74 crore.
CM Stalin will hand over appointment orders to 39 candidates selected through the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission for typist posts in the Tamil Nadu State Chamber of Commerce, and issue a compassionate appointment order to Krishnaveni in the same body on humanitarian grounds.
He will also release the 'Tamil Nadu State Transgender Policy, 2025'.
Further, the Chief Minister will inaugurate two state revenue office buildings and 12 sub-registrar office buildings constructed by the Commercial Taxes and Registration Department at a combined cost of Rs 27.4 crore.
In the Chengalpattu registration district, the existing Tiruporur Sub-Registrar Office has been bifurcated to create two new sub-registrar offices at Navalur and Kelambakkam, which he will formally open.
Looking ahead, CM Stalin is scheduled to fly from Chennai to Thoothukudi on the evening of August 3 to inaugurate the VinFast electric vehicle manufacturing plant and launch the first sales of its cars on August 4.
