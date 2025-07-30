UAE: Man Convicted Of Fraud Days Before Deportation To India In Fake Currency Case

For more than two decades, Moideenabba Ummer Beary is believed to have operated through a network of front companies in the UAE that defrauded suppliers out of millions. But one Indian woman who lost money in a scam he perpetrated refused to back down and won in court.

Last month, the Ajman Federal Court of First Instance found Beary, a 52-year-old Indian expat from Karnataka, guilty of defrauding Shahina Shabeer, the owner of Penpal Trading, out of Dh37,878 using a forged cheque. Four days later, Beary, who was also wanted in India in a counterfeit currency case, was deported to Mumbai, ending his long run from the law.

Shahina's company had supplied hospitality items to Seven Emirates Spices, a firm fronted by Beary in June 2023. The scam was first reported by Khaleej Times .

“I had just started my business. Losing that money was a huge blow,” Shahina told Khaleej Times.“But I wasn't ready to just walk away. I knew if the right people looked at the case, something would be done. Many others who had lost even more told me it wasn't worth pursuing, that it would lead nowhere. But I had faith in this country and its legal system. I truly believed the UAE would stand by those who've been wronged.”

She recalled how Beary manipulated the setup.“He knew how to work the system. None of the companies were in his name. He used unemployed people from India as frontmen. But when he met me, he introduced himself as the owner. That's what helped nail him.”

Shahina credited the Ajman Police for taking her complaint seriously and acting swiftly.“If the case has reached this stage, the credit goes to the Ajman Police.”

Her family, she said, was her biggest support.“Today, we're all proud that we saw this through together.”

The court awarded Shahina Dh41,878 in material and moral damages, holding Beary and a co-defendant jointly liable.“I feel relieved. Justice has been done,” she said.“I pursued this case not just for myself, but to show other small business owners that it's worth fighting back. It also sends a clear message that fraud won't be tolerated here. This experience has only deepened my trust in the system.”

Investigations by Khaleej Times, backed by testimonies from affected business owners and documentation of transactions, show Beary's scam model was simple but effective. He would set up legitimate-looking firms with office spaces and trade licenses, then pose as a staff member. Once goods were procured using dud cheques, the so-called owners would be quickly sent out of the country. The goods, meanwhile, were sold to third parties.

Beary was linked to at least a dozen such firms, as per our investigation. These include Royal General Trading, Brazza General Trading, Lifeline Surgical Trading, and Salim Electrical Devices.

“I lost Dh60,000 worth of goods to Royal General Trading in 2016,” said Y.I., a businesswoman who preferred not to disclose her full name.“I'm so relieved to finally see justice done.”

Beary was arrested in August 2023 and remained in jail until his conviction on June 16. On June 20, he was extradited to India, where he faces charges in a case filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), India's federal counter-terrorism body. The case involves the smuggling of fake Indian currency notes. A Red Notice had been issued against him by Interpol back in 2013.

According to Indian authorities, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), India's top crime investigation agency, tracked Beary with help from Interpol's global network.

Beary's family declined to comment on his conviction or extradition.