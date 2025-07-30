EURUSD Wave Analysis 30 July 2025

EURUSD: ⬇️ Sell

– EURUSD falling inside accelerated impulse wave c

– Likely fall to support level 1.1200

EURUSD currency pair recently broke the support trendline from February, coinciding with the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse 1 from May.

The breakout of these support levels accelerated the active impulse wave c, which then broke the support at 1.1460.

EURUSD currency pair can be expected to fall further to the next support level 1.1200 (former strong support from May).