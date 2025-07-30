A New Revolution In Crypto Income: Ripplecoin Mining Makes XRP Easily Convertible Into Daily Cash

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) Bolton Gardens, London, 30th July 2025, ZEX PR WIRE, Are you still storing your cryptocurrency on exchanges and capitalizing on its volatility to grow your assets? With the growing popularity of digital asset investing, more and more XRP (Ripple) holders are beginning to focus on converting their assets into daily, visible cash flow. To meet the market's strong demand for“passive income,” Ripplecoin Mining, a globally renowned crypto mining platform, has officially launched a new income plan supporting XRP, helping users easily realize daily asset appreciation XRP: From Payment Asset to Cash Flow Channel Due to its fast transfer speeds, low fees, and widespread global acceptance, XRP has become a key player in cross-border and crypto payments over the past few years. However, for long-term holders, converting their holdings into consistent, stable income remains a key, unresolved issue. Ripplecoin Mining's new solution addresses this issue. Users simply activate a cloud mining contract with XRP to unlock daily returns, requiring no hardware or maintenance, truly enabling“cash-out.” How do I start earning XRP daily cash? Ripplecoin Mining offers a clear and simple three-step process for all registered users: Register an account Visit the official website at to register for free. New users will immediately receive $15 in free hashrate and earn $0.60 in daily returns. Deposit XRP and activate contracts Log in to your account and visit the deposit page to deposit XRP to a wallet address generated by the platform. You can start your first contract with as little as 40 XRP. Choose an income plan and start earning The platform offers a variety of contract combinations, with periods ranging from 2 to 45 days, to meet the income needs of users with different risk appetites: The following contract explains the potential income you can get

Contract Price Contract Duration Daily Earnings Total Revenue $100 2Days $5 $100 + $10 $500 5Days $6.5 $500 + $32 $1,350 10Days $18 $1,350 + $180 $3,000 14Days $42 $3,000 + $588 $8,100 21Days $122 $8,100 + $2,568 $22,500 30Days $387 $23,500 + $11,610

Daily profits are automatically deposited into user accounts. Once your account balance reaches $100, you can withdraw them to your personal wallet or reinvest them at any time.



Why choose Ripplecoin Mining?

As one of the industry's leading compliant platforms, Ripplecoin Mining operates over 120 mining nodes worldwide, serving over 9 million users from over 180 countries. The platform offers the following key advantages:

Direct XRP Deposit and Mining: Open profit contracts directly with XRP, eliminating the need to exchange for other currencies.

Daily Settlement and Withdrawal: No waiting period required, profits are settled and withdrawn daily.

No Additional Fees: All profits are credited to your account in full, with no platform management fees.

Multi-Currency Deposits and Withdrawals: The platform is compatible with major currencies such as XRP, BTC, ETH, USDT, and DOGE.

Official App: One-click operation available on iOS and Android devices, allowing you to view your profit details at any time.

Bank-grade Security: Utilizing Cloudflare® and McAfee® security systems to safeguard user data and assets.

Start your digital income plan now.

Amidst the current rapidly changing market sentiment, stable passive income mechanisms have become the top choice for crypto investors. Ripplecoin Mining is committed to providing all XRP users with a transparent, secure, and convenient solution for unlocking long-term value. Whether you're a new user or a long-time crypto enthusiast, now is the perfect time to generate cash flow with XRP.

About Ripplecoin Mining

Founded in 2017, Ripplecoin Mining is a technology platform focused on digital asset income solutions. Currently, we support income services for major crypto assets, including XRP, BTC, and ETH. We are committed to building a robust ecosystem where users earn income through our global computing power network.

Official Website:

App Download: #/ap

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is for reference only and does not constitute an investment invitation, financial advice, or trade recommendation. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and may result in financial losses. We strongly recommend conducting thorough due diligence and consulting professional financial advisors before engaging in cryptocurrency or securities investments and trades.