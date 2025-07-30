Ipop! Leadership Presents At 46Th Annual Young Artist Academy Awards In Hollywood

MENAFN - GetNews)iPOP! corporate partners, Kirsten Poulin, German Morales, and Courtney A. Stewart, were honored as official presenters at the 46th Annual Young Artist Academy Awards, held on Saturday, July 19, at the prestigious Directors Guild of America in Hollywood. Known throughout the industry as the“Youth Oscars,” the annual event highlights the accomplishments of performers ages 5 to 18 in film, streaming, podcasting, dance, and social media influence.







This year's ceremony was hosted by acclaimed filmmaker and actor Kevin Smith and featured appearances by celebrated figures in the entertainment industry. Poulin, Morales, and Stewart joined this impressive roster of presenters, highlighting iPOP!'s leadership in youth talent development and its reputation in championing emerging talents on both national and international stages.

“We're proud to support platforms that recognize the hard work and creativity of young artists,” said Kirsten Poulin, iPOP! CEO.“Being part of the Young Artist Awards is a reminder of why we do what we do, helping young talent find their voice and their audience.”

The evening also marked a moment of recognition for iPOP! alumni for their standout performances. Among the nominees were Redding Munsell, who has gained momentum for his dramatic television roles; Ahnnika Velasquez, for her growing success in commercial campaigns; and Justice Haller, for his talent as a recording artist and performer. These nominations celebrate the growing success of iPOP! alumni who are making their mark across television, commercials, and music platforms.

For over 20 years, iPOP! has helped discover and develop emerging talent across entertainment sectors. More than a showcase, it delivers a comprehensive, immersive experience that combines high-level training with direct access to over 100 top agents, managers, casting directors, and entertainment executives. At the most recent iPOP! event, performers reported receiving an average of more than 11 callbacks.

As the entertainment landscape evolves, iPOP! remains a driving force in helping youngperformers access unmatched opportunities. Its leadership team's presence at this year's Annual Young Artist Academy Awards reflects not only its strong industry presence but also its continued commitment to nurturing new talent.

To learn more about iPOP!, its upcoming events, or how to get involved, please visit or follow them on their socials @‌ipop_la.

