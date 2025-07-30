Solomon Security Plano Expands Home Security Camera Installation Services With Smart Home Integration

MENAFN - GetNews) Advanced Residential Surveillance Systems Now Include AI-Powered Analytics and Smartphone Control

PLANO, TX - Solomon Security Plano announced the enhancement of their residential security camera installation services, now featuring artificial intelligence analytics, smart home integration, and advanced mobile monitoring capabilities. The upgraded service addresses growing homeowner demands for comprehensive property protection.

"Today's homeowners want more than basic surveillance - they need intelligent systems that can distinguish between actual threats and routine activity," stated a Solomon Security spokesperson. "Our new AI-powered cameras reduce false alarms while providing homeowners with precise, actionable security information."

The enhanced security camera systems include 4K Ultra HD resolution, 180-degree panoramic coverage, and infrared night vision capabilities. Smart analytics can differentiate between people, vehicles, and animals, sending targeted alerts only when genuine security concerns arise.

Integration with popular smart home platforms including Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Apple HomeKit allows homeowners to control their security systems through voice commands and existing home automation networks. Mobile applications provide real-time viewing, recorded footage access, and instant notification management.

Located here , Solomon Security Plano's installation process includes comprehensive property assessment, strategic camera placement planning, professional installation, and system configuration training. The company offers both wired and wireless camera options to accommodate various home layouts and preferences.

Plano area residents can schedule free security consultations and receive customized installation quotes by contacting Solomon Security at their West Plano Parkway location.

About Solomon Security Plano:

Operating from 6275 W Plano Pkwy Suite 500,

Plano, TX 75093, Solomon Security Plano provides residential and commercial security solutions including camera installations, alarm systems , and smart home security integration throughout the Plano community and surrounding areas.