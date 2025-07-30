Carerx Reports Results For The Second Quarter Of 2025
|
| For the three month periods
ended June 30,
| For the six month periods
ended June 30,
|(Thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts and percentages)
|2025
|2024
|2023
|2025
|2024
|2023
|$
|$
|$
|$
|$
|$
|Revenue
|91,390
|91,968
|94,485
|180,940
|181,697
|185,889
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|EBITDA 1
|6,827
|5,784
|6,415
|13,557
|12,542
|12,189
|Adjusted EBITDA 1
|7,997
|7,517
|7,040
|15,776
|14,962
|13,859
|Adjusted EBITDA per share - Basic
|$0.13
|$0.13
|$0.12
|$0.25
|$0.25
|$0.25
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin 1
|8.8%
|8.2%
|7.5%
|8.7%
|8.2%
|7.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net income (loss)
|561
|(1,379)
|1,881
|788
|(1,896)
|(268)
|Per share - Basic and Diluted
|$0.01
|($0.02)
|$0.03
|$0.01
|($0.03)
|$0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash provided by operations
|3,769
|8,072
|5,329
|11,143
|17,350
|10,395
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total Assets
|218,310
|218,584
|268,782
|218,310
|218,584
|268,782
|Total Liabilities
|131,364
|138,316
|188,886
|131,364
|138,316
|188,886
|
1 Non-IFRS measure. For further information, including descriptions of the composition of each measure and reconciliations of the measure to the comparable measures under IFRS, see the "Non-IFRS Measures" section of this press release.
Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call, including a slide presentation, to discuss its second quarter of 2025 financial results on Thursday, July 31, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).
Telephone Dial-In Access Information
To dial direct and enter the call through an operator, dial 647-849-3320 or 1-833-752-4643. Please connect approximately 15 minutes prior to the beginning of the call to ensure participation. Those participating in the conference call by telephone can view the slide presentation by accessing the online webcast (see instructions below) and choosing the Non-Streaming Audio option.
Webcast Access Information
A live webcast of the conference call, including the slide presentation, will be available on the Events and Presentations page of the Investors section of the Company's website ( and can be accessed here . Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to join the webcast. To view the webcast presentation with slides, please choose either the Real Streaming Audio or Windows Streaming Audio option.
The webcast with slide presentation will be archived for 90 days on the Events and Presentations page of the Investors section of the Company's website (.
About CareRx Corporation
CareRx is Canada's leading provider of pharmacy services to seniors living and other congregate care communities (long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities and group homes). We are a national organization with a large network of pharmacy fulfillment centers strategically located across the country. This allows us to deliver medications in a timely and cost-effective manner and quickly respond to routine changes in medication management. We use best-in-class technology that automates the preparation and verification of multi-dose compliance packaging of medication, providing the highest levels of safety and adherence for individuals with complex medication regimens. We take an active role in working with our home operator partners to promote resident health, staff education and medication system quality and efficiency.
For additional information, please contact:
| Puneet Khanna
President & Chief Executive Officer
CareRx Corporation
416-927-8400
| Suzanne Brand
Chief Financial Officer
CareRx Corporation
416-927-8400
| Neil Weber
Investor Relations
LodeRock Advisors
647-222-0574
...
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's business strategy, plans and other expectations, beliefs, goals, objectives, information and statements about possible future events, including statements about the Company's future growth and investments, and the Company's intent to scale its business. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate" or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management.
Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on management's perception of historical trends, current conditions, and future developments, as well as assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management as of the date hereof, are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties (many of which are beyond the control of the Company) that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements. Factors and risks that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company's general business risks, the Company's exposure to and reliance on government regulation and funding, risks related to employee recruitment and retention, the Company's liquidity and capital requirements, exposure to epidemic or pandemic outbreak, reliance on contracts with key care operators, and other risk factors described from time to time in the reports and disclosure documents filed by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory agencies and commissions. The foregoing risks and factors is not an exhaustive list of the factors that may impact the Company's forward-looking statements. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. As a result of the foregoing and other factors, no assurance can be given as to any such future results, levels of activity or achievements. The factors underlying current expectations are dynamic and subject to change. Other than as specifically required by applicable laws, the Company is under no obligation and it expressly disclaims any such obligation to update or alter the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements.
Non-IFRS Measures
This press release includes certain measures which have not been prepared in accordance with IFRS. "EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA Margin" and "Adjusted EBITDA per share". These non-IFRS measures are not standardized financial measures recognized under IFRS and, accordingly, readers are cautioned that these measures should not be construed as alternatives to net income, the most directly comparable financial measure determined in accordance with IFRS. The non-IFRS measures presented by the Company may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other issuers. The non-IFRS measures disclosed in this press release should not be viewed as a substitute for the related financial information presented in accordance with IFRS.
The Company defines "EBITDA" as earnings before depreciation and amortization, finance costs, net, and income tax expense (recovery). "Adjusted EBITDA" is defined as EBITDA before transaction, restructuring and other costs, change in fair value of contingent consideration liability, impairments, (gain) loss on disposal of assets and share-based compensation expense. "Adjusted EBITDA Margin" is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. "Adjusted EBITDA per share" is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by the weighted average outstanding shares. Management of the Company believes that these non-IFRS measures provide useful information to investors regarding the Company's financial condition and results of operations, as they provide additional key metrics of performance. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful financial metric as it measures cash generated from operations which the Company can use to fund working capital requirements, service interest and principal debt repayments and fund future growth initiatives. The Company's agreements with lenders are also structured with certain financial performance covenants which includes Adjusted EBITDA as a key component of the covenant calculation. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not recognized measures under IFRS. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA Margin to assess the efficiency of its operations by comparing Adjusted EBITDA for the period against revenues. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA per share can provide shareholders with useful information, contextualizing Adjusted EBITDA by factoring in changes to the Company's outstanding shares.
Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures
|
| For the three month periods
ended June 30,
| For the six month periods
ended June 30,
|
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|(Thousands of Canadian Dollars except per share amounts)
|$
|$
|$
|$
|
|
|
|
|
|Net income (loss)
|561
|(1,379)
|788
|(1,896)
|Depreciation and amortization
|4,543
|4,821
|9,301
|9,638
|Finance costs, net
|1,723
|2,342
|3,468
|4,800
|EBITDA
|6,827
|5,784
|13,557
|12,542
|Transaction, restructuring and other costs
|423
|63
|940
|455
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability
|15
|17
|45
|(171)
|Goodwill and intangible assets impairment
|-
|764
|-
|764
|Share-based compensation expense
|526
|373
|948
|862
|Loss on disposal of assets
|206
|516
|286
|510
|Adjusted EBITDA
|7,997
|7,517
|15,776
|14,962
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|8.8%
|8.2%
|8.7%
|8.2%
|Weighted average number of shares - basic (in thousands)
|63,000
|60,131
|62,546
|59,998
|Adjusted EBITDA per share - basic
|$0.13
|$0.13
|$0.25
|$0.25
|Weighted average number of shares - diluted (in thousands)
|64,974
|60,131
|64,520
|59,998
|Adjusted EBITDA per share - diluted
|$0.12
|$0.13
|$0.24
|$0.25
