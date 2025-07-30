Booze In Energy Cans: High Noon Recalls Vodka Seltzer Packs After Dangerous Mix-Up
The mix-up happened when a packaging supplier accidentally shipped empty Celsius cans to High Noon's facility, where they were filled with the alcoholic beverage.
Though labeled as Celsius Sparkling Blue Razz (with silver lids instead of standard black lids), these cans contain High Noon's 4.5% alcohol vodka seltzer, creating serious risks for children, pregnant women, or those avoiding alcohol for health or religious reasons.
The affected products shipped to eight states between July 21-23: Florida, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Virginia and Wisconsin . Consumers should check 12-pack lot codes printed on box exteriors:
- L CCC 17JL25 14:00 to 23:59 L CCC 18JL25 00:00 to 03:00
Individual Celsius cans with silver lids and bottom codes L CCB 02JL25 2:55 to 3:11 are also unsafe . No illnesses have been reported, but the FDA warns“consumption will result in unintentional alcohol ingestion”.How to spot and return dangerous cans
Look for silver-topped Celsius Astro Vibe cans bearing the specific lot codes. Genuine Celsius drinks have black lids . High Noon urges consumers to:
1. Immediately dispose of these cans without drinking
2. Email ... with purchase proof for refunds
3. Check any Celsius Blue Razz drinks – even those not from High Noon packs – for the risky silver lids .
This recall impacts America's top-selling spirits brand (High Noon sold 21.4 million cases in 2023) and the #3 energy drink (Celsius) . While Celsius clarified they didn't produce or distribute the affected products, their brand appears on the mislabeled cans.
The incident is quite similar to recent food recalls like Ritz cracker's peanut butter mislabeling, highlighting broader supply chain risks when manufacturers share packaging suppliers.
