Fed's Political Power Struggle Keeps Rates High Despite Evidence Inflation Is Easing
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The U.S. Federal Reserve left its main interest rate unchanged at 4.25% to 4.50% on July 30, 2025, at a time when official data show inflation is mostly tame.
As of June, prices are rising at 2.7% a year, up slightly from 2.3% in April and 2.4% in May, but still near the Fed's 2% goal.
Gasoline prices dropped 8.3% over the past year, with overall energy and travel costs also down, giving many Americans some relief on their budgets.
While the Fed held its rate steady for the fifth straight time, the European Central Bank (ECB) has cut its own key rate eight times since June 2024.
However, what grabs attention is not just the number but the public standoff between Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and President Donald Trump.
Trump wants rates cut, hoping to spur growth and cut government borrowing costs. Powell, so far, refuses.
Many close observers now wonder if Powell is more focused on not appearing weak to Trump than on reacting to cooling inflation.
The highly visible clash makes it harder for outsiders to trust that policy is really guided by economic needs.
This choice matters. By keeping rates high, the Fed makes it more expensive to buy a house, refinance a loan, or expand a business.
Mortgage payments have jumped. Small businesses are finding it harder to get affordable credit. As for taxpayers, government debt payments swell, taking money from public services.
These hurt most when inflation isn't a pressing threat. For most of this year, inflation drifted down or held steady.
For Americans and global investors, the Fed's decision and the fight between its leaders raise new doubts about how rates are set.
The risk is that personal pride now eclipses judgments based on real numbers. For ordinary people, the result is clear: borrowing stays costly, job growth slows, and government services may get squeezed.
