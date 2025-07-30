MSS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Maison Solutions On Behalf Of Long-Term Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

If you are a long-term stockholder in Maison Solutions between October 5, 2023 to December 15, 2023 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore directly at (212) 355-4648.

NEW YORK, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Maison on January 2, 2024 with a Class Period of (a) Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the“Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company's October 2023 initial public offering (“IPO” or the“Offering”); and/or (b) securities from October 5, 2023 to December 15, 2023. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Maison have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

On May 22, 2023, Maison Solutions filed a registration statement on Form S-1, which after six amendments (and three post-effective amendments) was declared effective on September 29, 2023.

On October 5, 2023, Maison Solutions filed a prospectus on Form 424B4 with the SEC in connection with the IPO, which incorporated and formed part of the Registration Statement (the“Prospectus” and, together with the Registration Statement, the“Offering Documents”).

Between October 5, 2023 and October 10, 2023, Maison Solutions conducted the IPO pursuant to the Offering Documents, issuing 2,500,000 common shares of the Company's securities to the public at the Offering price of $4.00 per share, of which approximately $10,000,000 went to the Company as proceeds before expenses and after applicable underwriting discounts and

commissions.

According to the filed complaint, the Offering Documents were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading and were not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing their preparation. Specifically, the Offering Documents were false or misleading or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had engaged with auditors and underwriters with poor respective track records for its IPO; (2), the Company's principal vendor is an undisclosed related party; (3) Defendant Xu has had past legal issues as a result of his business conduct.

