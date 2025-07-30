FLORIDA SOUTHERN COLLEGE ONLINE MBA PROGRAM RANKED TOP 25 IN THE NATION BY THE PRINCETON REVIEW

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "The Princeton Review's placement of FSC's Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise among the top MBA programs in the country demonstrates the outstanding work of our faculty in creating a premier program that blends insightful teaching with opportunities for students to apply their knowledge in real-world case studies and consulting projects," said Dr. Michael Weber, dean of the Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise. "Our students participate in engaged learning experiences driven by state-of-the-art technology that mirrors the modern, cutting-edge work environments awaiting them."

Florida Southern's Online MBA program also holds the distinction of being the highest-ranked private institution in Florida in this category, a testament to the program's continued excellence and innovation.

Dr. Tracey Tedder, provost and vice president of academic affairs at Florida Southern College adds, "Being ranked among the nation's top 25 Online MBA programs by The Princeton Review is a testament to the dedication of our faculty and strength of our curriculum. This recognition highlights our ongoing commitment to providing high-quality graduate education that supports the success of our students and prepares them for future opportunities in the field of business."

With accreditation by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), earned by less than six percent of the world's business schools, Florida Southern's MBA provides graduates a competitive edge in the job market by focusing on cross-industry learning. The MBA program employs an engaged-learning approach to help students gain real-world experience and the important skills sought after by employers. Online instruction offers flexibility, ideal for working professionals, and students can customize their MBA to match their career goals.

"We highly recommend Florida Southern College and all the schools that made our 2025 best business school lists," said Rob Franek, The Princeton Review's editor-in-chief. "They share four characteristics that informed our criteria for designating them as 'best': excellent academics, robust experiential learning components, outstanding career services, and positive feedback about them from their students we surveyed."

In addition to its success in the online category, Florida Southern has also been named to The Princeton Review's Best On-Campus MBA Programs list, which is a part of their Best Business Schools for 2025 rankings, an honor shared by just 213 institutions nationwide.

Dr. Krista Lewellyn, MBA program director, states, "Our rise in the rankings directly reflects the dedication of our MBA faculty and staff, who continually go above and beyond to provide students with meaningful, engaged learning experiences that prepare them for long-term success."

The Princeton Review's business school rankings for 2025 are based on data from surveys of administrators at 244 schools and surveys of more than 22,800 students enrolled in MBA programs.

About Florida Southern College

Founded in 1883, Florida Southern College is the oldest private college in the state. The College maintains its commitment to academic excellence through 70+ undergraduate programs and distinctive graduate programs in business administration, education, nursing, and physical therapy. Florida Southern has a 14:1 student-to-faculty ratio, is an award-winning national leader in engaged learning, and boasts 30 NCAA Division II National Championships. In the U.S. News & World Report's 2025 "Best Colleges" guide, Florida Southern ranks #11 among "Best Regional Universities in the South," #9 in "Most Innovative Schools," and #20 in "Best Value Schools." The College is also highlighted in The Princeton Review's 2025 Best 390 Colleges guide and the "Fiske Guide to Colleges 2025." The 2024-2025 Colleges of Distinction guidebook praises Florida Southern's AACSB-accredited Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise alongside the College's School of Education and its Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences. Home to the world's largest single-site collection of Frank Lloyd Wright architecture, FSC has appeared on The Princeton Review's top 20 "Most Beautiful Campus" national listing for 13 consecutive years, now ranking #5. Connect with Florida Southern College.

