ISC2 Announces Results Of 2025 Board Of Directors Election

Four security leaders to help lead the direction, strategy and growth of ISC2

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ISC2 – the world's leading nonprofit member organization for cybersecurity professionals – today announced the results of its 2025 Board of Directors election. The newly elected individuals will begin their three-year term of voluntary service on January 1, 2026.

The four ISC2 members elected to the ISC2 Board of Directors to serve from 2026 to 2028 include:



Laurie-Anne Bourdain, CISSP (Belgium)

Chitra Dharmarajan, CISSP, CCSP (United States)

Mari Galloway, CISSP (United States) David Mussington, CISSP (United States)

Elected by ISC2 members, the Board of Directors is composed of ISC2-certified cybersecurity professionals and leaders from around the world with expertise securing and managing risk for academic institutions, government agencies and businesses of all sizes across all sectors. The all-volunteer Board of ISC2 members provides governance and oversight for the organization, establishes requirements for and grants certifications to qualifying candidates, and enforces adherence to the ISC2 Code of Ethics.

"The newly elected Directors will support our oversight of the association and provide new perspectives on the strategic direction of ISC2, with a particular focus on our membership and member value," said ISC2 Board Chair James Packer, CISSP, CCSP. "On behalf of the current Board of Directors, we are excited to welcome them to our 13-member Board. Their leadership skills, perspectives and backgrounds will contribute to advancing the cybersecurity profession and ensuring ISC2 meets the needs of our members and the wider profession. I would also like to extend a special thanks to our directors whose terms conclude at the end of the year. Thank you, Edward Farrell, and Guy Ngambeket, for your contributions. We are grateful for your service and volunteerism."

About ISC2

