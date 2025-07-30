CVR Partners Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results
|CVR Partners, LP
|(all information in this release is unaudited)
|Statement of Operations Data
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|(in thousands, except per unit data)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net sales(1)
|$
|168,559
|$
|132,901
|$
|311,425
|$
|260,565
|Operating costs and expenses:
|Cost of materials and other
|32,547
|26,114
|60,448
|51,441
|Direct operating expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)
|60,517
|46,870
|115,003
|102,539
|Depreciation and amortization
|20,861
|20,040
|38,902
|39,331
|Cost of sales
|113,925
|93,024
|214,353
|193,311
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|8,034
|6,308
|15,922
|13,618
|Loss on asset disposal
|282
|5
|242
|13
|Operating income
|46,318
|33,564
|80,908
|53,623
|Other (expense) income:
|Interest expense, net
|(7,580
|)
|(7,510
|)
|(15,307
|)
|(15,175
|)
|Other income, net
|30
|165
|255
|325
|Income before income tax expense
|38,768
|26,219
|65,856
|38,773
|Income tax benefit
|-
|-
|-
|(25
|)
|Net income
|$
|38,768
|$
|26,219
|$
|65,856
|$
|38,798
|Basic and diluted earnings per common unit
|$
|3.67
|$
|2.48
|$
|6.23
|$
|3.67
|Distributions declared per common unit
|2.26
|1.92
|4.01
|3.60
|EBITDA*
|$
|67,209
|$
|53,769
|$
|120,065
|$
|93,279
|Available Cash for Distribution*
|41,102
|20,113
|65,027
|40,425
|Weighted-average common units outstanding:
|Basic and Diluted
|10,570
|10,570
|10,570
|10,570
____________________
* See“Non-GAAP Reconciliations” section below for a reconciliation of these amounts.
(1) Below are the components of net sales:
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|(in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Components of net sales:
|Fertilizer product sales
|$
|153,852
|$
|119,400
|$
|282,465
|$
|237,215
|Other
|14,707
|13,501
|28,960
|23,350
|Total net sales
|$
|168,559
|$
|132,901
|$
|311,425
|$
|260,565
Selected Balance Sheet Data
|(in thousands)
|June 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|114,400
|$
|90,857
|Working capital (inclusive of cash and cash equivalents)
|171,924
|122,192
|Total assets
|997,996
|1,018,724
|Total debt and finance lease obligation, including current portion
|569,968
|568,851
|Total liabilities
|681,455
|725,654
|Total partners' capital
|316,541
|293,070
Selected Cash Flow Data
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|(in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net cash flow provided by (used in):
|Operating activities
|$
|24,102
|$
|8,608
|$
|79,493
|$
|51,025
|Investing activities
|(4,883
|)
|(5,413
|)
|(10,690
|)
|(10,730
|)
|Financing activities
|(26,594
|)
|(20,293
|)
|(45,260
|)
|(38,050
|)
|Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
|$
|(7,375
|)
|$
|(17,098
|)
|$
|23,543
|$
|2,245
Capital Expenditures
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|(in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Maintenance
|$
|6,560
|$
|4,831
|$
|10,253
|$
|9,103
|Growth
|4,187
|64
|6,426
|403
|Total capital expenditures
|$
|10,747
|$
|4,895
|$
|16,679
|$
|9,506
Key Operating Data
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|(percent of capacity utilization)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Ammonia utilization rate(1)
|91
|%
|102
|%
|96
|%
|96
|%
____________________
(1) Reflects our ammonia utilization rate on a consolidated basis. Utilization is an important measure used by management to assess operational output at each of the Partnership's facilities. Utilization is calculated as actual tons produced divided by capacity. We present our utilization for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 and take into account the impact of our current turnaround cycles on any specific period. Additionally, we present utilization solely on ammonia production rather than each nitrogen product as it provides a comparative baseline against industry peers and eliminates the disparity of plant configurations for upgrade of ammonia into other nitrogen products. With our efforts being primarily focused on ammonia upgrade capabilities, this measure provides a meaningful view of how well we operate.
Sales and Production Data
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Consolidated sales volumes (thousand tons):
|Ammonia
|57
|43
|117
|113
|UAN
|345
|330
|681
|614
|Consolidated product pricing at gate (dollars per ton):(1)
|Ammonia
|$
|593
|$
|520
|$
|573
|$
|525
|UAN
|317
|268
|287
|268
|Consolidated production volume (thousand tons):
|Ammonia(gross produced)(2)
|197
|221
|413
|414
|Ammonia(net available for sale)(2)
|54
|69
|117
|130
|UAN
|321
|337
|668
|643
|Feedstock:
|Petroleum coke used in production(thousands of tons)
|130
|133
|261
|261
|Petroleum coke used in production(dollars per ton)
|$
|56.68
|$
|62.96
|$
|49.54
|$
|69.21
|Natural gas used in production(thousands of MMBtus)(3)
|1,897
|2,213
|4,057
|4,361
|Natural gas used in production(dollars per MMBtu)(3)
|$
|3.29
|$
|1.93
|$
|4.00
|$
|2.51
|Natural gas in cost of materials and other(thousands of MMBtus)(3)
|2,201
|1,855
|3,807
|3,620
|Natural gas in cost of materials and other(dollars per MMBtu)(3)
|$
|3.63
|$
|1.85
|$
|4.05
|$
|2.65
____________________
(1) Product pricing at gate represents sales less freight revenue divided by product sales volume in tons and is shown in order to provide a pricing measure that is comparable across the fertilizer industry.
(2) Gross tons produced for ammonia represent total ammonia produced, including ammonia produced that was upgraded into other fertilizer products. Net tons available for sale represent ammonia available for sale that was not upgraded into other fertilizer products.
(3) The feedstock natural gas shown above does not include natural gas used for fuel. The cost of fuel natural gas is included in direct operating expense.
Key Market Indicators
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Ammonia - Southern plains(dollars per ton)
|$
|576
|$
|523
|$
|569
|$
|545
|Ammonia - Corn belt(dollars per ton)
|630
|565
|624
|581
|UAN - Corn belt(dollars per ton)
|403
|288
|364
|290
|Natural gas NYMEX(dollars per MMBtu)
|$
|3.51
|$
|2.32
|$
|3.69
|$
|2.21
Q3 2025 Outlook
The table below summarizes our outlook for certain operational statistics and financial information for the third quarter of 2025. See“Forward-Looking Statements” above.
|Q3 2025
|Low
|High
|Ammonia utilization rate
|93
|%
|98
|%
|Direct operating expenses(in millions)(1)
|$
|60
|$
|65
|Total capital expenditures(in millions)(2)
|$
|20
|$
|25
____________________
(1) Direct operating expenses are shown exclusive of depreciation and amortization, turnaround expenses, and impacts of inventory adjustments.
(2) Capital expenditures are disclosed on an accrual basis.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Available Cash for Distribution
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|(in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net income
|$
|38,768
|$
|26,219
|$
|65,856
|$
|38,798
|Interest expense, net
|7,580
|7,510
|15,307
|15,175
|Income tax benefit
|-
|-
|-
|(25
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|20,861
|20,040
|38,902
|39,331
|EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
|67,209
|53,769
|120,065
|93,279
|Adjustments (Reserves)/Releases:
|Accrued interest expense (excluding capitalized interest)
|(9,064
|)
|(8,485
|)
|(18,023
|)
|(16,970
|)
|Future operating needs(1)
|-
|-
|(8,000
|)
|-
|Capital expenditures(2)
|(14,015
|)
|(21,106
|)
|(25,608
|)
|(29,653
|)
|Turnaround expenditures, net(3)
|(2,308
|)
|(3,235
|)
|(5,130
|)
|(6,593
|)
|Equity method investment(4)
|(720
|)
|(830
|)
|1,723
|362
|Available cash for distribution (5)
|$
|41,102
|$
|20,113
|$
|65,027
|$
|40,425
|Common units outstanding
|10,570
|10,570
|10,570
|10,570
____________________
(1) Amount consists of reserves established by the Board for potential future cash needs related to nitrogen fertilizer seasonality and feedstock price volatility.
(2) Amount consists of maintenance capital expenditures, including additional reserves for future profit and growth projects, net of any releases of previously reserved funds, of $7.5 million and $15.4 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, respectively, and $16.3 million and $20.6 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively.
(3) Amount consists of reserves for periodic, planned turnarounds, net of expenditures incurred in the period.
(4) Amount consists of distributions received by the Partnership adjusted for the amortization of deferred revenue related to the 45Q transaction.
(5) Amount represents the cumulative available cash for distribution based on full year results. However, available cash for distribution is calculated quarterly, with distributions (if any) being paid in the following period. The Partnership declared and paid a cash distribution of $1.75 and $2.26 per common unit related to the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2025, respectively, and declared a cash distribution of $3.89 per common unit related to the second quarter of 2025 to be paid in August 2025.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- AF 5.0: With AF5.0 Logic Maps, Strategy Architecture Becomes Actionable
- Biosig Technologies And Streamex: Pioneering Real-World Asset Tokenization In The U.S. Market
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
CommentsNo comment