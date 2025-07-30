Coherent Corp. Announces Timing Of FY2025 Fourth-Quarter And Fiscal Year-End Earnings Release
The Company invites investors to join the live audio webcast at coherent.com/company/ investor-relations/financial-webcasts . The webcast will be recorded, and a replay will be available within 24 hours after the live audio webcast on the company's website.
About Coherent
Coherent is the global photonics leader. We harness photons to drive innovation. Industry leaders in the datacenter, communications, and industrial markets rely on Coherent's world-leading technology to fuel their own innovation and growth.
Founded in 1971 and operating in more than 20 countries, Coherent brings the industry's broadest, deepest technology stack; unmatched supply chain resilience; and global scale to help its customers solve their toughest technology challenges. For more information, please visit us at .
Media Contact :
Paul Silverstein, SVP, Investor Relations
