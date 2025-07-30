Great Elm Capital Corp. (“GECC”) Schedules Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release And Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Conference Call Scheduled for Tuesday, August 5, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. ET PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Elm Capital Corp. (the“Company” or“GECC”) (NASDAQ: GECC), a business development company, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, after the close of market trading on Monday, August 4, 2025. The results will be discussed in a conference call on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Date/Time: Tuesday, August 5, 2025 – 8:30 a.m. ET Participant Dial-In Numbers: (United States): (877) 407-0789 (International): (201) 689-8562



To access the call, please dial-in approximately five minutes before the start time and, when asked, provide the operator with passcode“GECC”. An accompanying slide presentation will be available in pdf format via the“Events and Presentations” section of Great Elm Capital Corp.'s website here after the issuance of the earnings release.

Webcast

The call and presentation will also be simultaneously webcast over the internet via the“Events and Presentations” section of GECC's website or by clicking on the webcast link here .

About Great Elm Capital Corp.

GECC is an externally managed business development company that seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing in debt and income generating equity securities, including investments in specialty finance businesses and CLOs. For additional information, please visit .

Media & Investor Contact:

Investor Relations

...

