Great Elm Capital Corp. (“GECC”) Schedules Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release And Conference Call
|Date/Time:
|Tuesday, August 5, 2025 – 8:30 a.m. ET
|Participant Dial-In Numbers:
|(United States):
|(877) 407-0789
|(International):
|(201) 689-8562
To access the call, please dial-in approximately five minutes before the start time and, when asked, provide the operator with passcode“GECC”. An accompanying slide presentation will be available in pdf format via the“Events and Presentations” section of Great Elm Capital Corp.'s website here after the issuance of the earnings release.
Webcast
The call and presentation will also be simultaneously webcast over the internet via the“Events and Presentations” section of GECC's website or by clicking on the webcast link here .
About Great Elm Capital Corp.
GECC is an externally managed business development company that seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing in debt and income generating equity securities, including investments in specialty finance businesses and CLOs. For additional information, please visit .
Media & Investor Contact:
Investor Relations
...
Source: Great Elm Capital Corp.
