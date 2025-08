Alico, Inc. To Announce Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results On Tuesday, August 12, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORT MYERS, Fla., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alico, Inc. (“Alico” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: ALCO) today announced that the Company will release financial results for the third quarter ended June 30, 2025, on Tuesday, August 12, 2025 after market close.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, at 8:30 am Eastern Time. Interested parties may join the conference call by dialing 1-800-267-6316 in the United States and 1-203-518-9783 from outside of the United States. The participant identification to join the conference call is ALICO.

A telephone replay will be available on Wednesday, August 13, 2025 approximately three hours after the call concludes, and will be available through Wednesday, August 27, 2025. Listeners in the United States may dial 1-844-512-2921 and international listeners may dial 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the playback is 11159421.

About Alico

Alico, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALCO) is a Florida-based agribusiness and land management company with over 125 years of experience. Following its strategic transformation in 2025, Alico operates as a diversified land company with approximately 51,300 acres across 8 Florida counties. The Company focuses on strategic land development opportunities and diversified agricultural operations, leveraging its extensive land portfolio to create long-term shareholder value while maintaining its commitment to responsible land stewardship and conservation. Learn more about Alico at .

Investor Contact:

John Mills

ICR

(646) 277-1254

...

Brad Heine

Chief Financial Officer

(239) 226-2000

...