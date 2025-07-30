Alico, Inc. To Announce Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results On Tuesday, August 12, 2025
The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, at 8:30 am Eastern Time. Interested parties may join the conference call by dialing 1-800-267-6316 in the United States and 1-203-518-9783 from outside of the United States. The participant identification to join the conference call is ALICO.
A telephone replay will be available on Wednesday, August 13, 2025 approximately three hours after the call concludes, and will be available through Wednesday, August 27, 2025. Listeners in the United States may dial 1-844-512-2921 and international listeners may dial 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the playback is 11159421.
About Alico
Alico, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALCO) is a Florida-based agribusiness and land management company with over 125 years of experience. Following its strategic transformation in 2025, Alico operates as a diversified land company with approximately 51,300 acres across 8 Florida counties. The Company focuses on strategic land development opportunities and diversified agricultural operations, leveraging its extensive land portfolio to create long-term shareholder value while maintaining its commitment to responsible land stewardship and conservation. Learn more about Alico at .
Investor Contact:
John Mills
ICR
(646) 277-1254
...
Brad Heine
Chief Financial Officer
(239) 226-2000
...
