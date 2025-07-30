Steam & Sauna Experts Expands Product Lineup With Premium Indoor, Outdoor & Infrared Sauna Kits

Steam and Sauna Experts

New Saunalife Outdoor sauna

South Florida-Based Sauna Company Adds SaunaLife, AuRoom, and Finnmark Kits to Meet Growing Wellness Demand

FT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Steam & Sauna Experts , South Florida's trusted provider of custom steam and sauna room solutions, is excited to announce the expansion of its product lineup with a new collection of indoor, outdoor, and infrared sauna kits. This launch features premium models from SaunaLife, AuRoom, and Finnmark Designs, offering customers more variety and flexibility in wellness solutions.Known for their quality craftsmanship and personalized service, Steam & Sauna Experts continues to meet growing demand for at-home wellness by offering beautifully designed sauna kits that are easy to install and built to last.“These new product lines represent the future of at-home wellness,” said Juan D. Moreno, CEO of Steam & Sauna Experts.“From outdoor barrel saunas to infrared options, we're giving our customers access to some of the best sauna kits available today.”Their New Sauna Offerings Include:SaunaLife: Premium outdoor sauna lineup and accessories featuring traditional Scandinavian design, thermally modified woods, Wi-Fi-enabled lighting, and easy DIY assembly options.AuRoom: Modern architecture-inspired indoor and outdoor sauna rooms crafted from eco-conscious materials and built for luxury, durability, and performance.Finnmark Infrared Sauna Kits : High-quality energy-efficient infrared sauna kits designed for quick indoor installation and long-lasting health benefits using low-EMF carbon and ceramic heating elements.Each product line is chosen for its durability, style, and ease of use. Whether customers prefer a classic sauna experience or the latest infrared therapy, Steam & Sauna Experts now offers complete solutions to fit every space and budget.The new collection also aligns with the company's mission to make therapeutic heat more accessible than ever.The expansion aligns with the company's mission to make wellness more accessible.The new kits are designed for easy home installation. Also, commercial clients such as gyms, spas, and wellness centers can benefit from expert design support and full-service installation.“This isn't just about adding more products,” Moreno added.“It's about helping people bring wellness into their daily lives. These saunas give our customers new ways to relax, recharge, and feel their best.”As interest in home wellness continues to grow, Steam & Sauna Experts stays ahead of the curve by offering trusted global brands, industry-leading support, and over 20 years of experience.Customers can now explore the full sauna kit lineup online or visit the company's Fort Lauderdale showroom for hands-on guidance and expert consultation.About Steam & Sauna ExpertsBased in South Florida, Steam and Sauna Experts specialize in delivering high-quality steam and sauna solutions backed by decades of hands-on experience.The company serves both residential and commercial clients with a full range of services, including custom sauna builds, steam room installations, and expert equipment maintenance.Renowned for their craftsmanship, personalized service, and deep product knowledge, Steam and Sauna Experts are committed to helping customers create wellness spaces that combine luxury, performance, and lasting value.

