New Project To Develop Specification For Evaluating Conformance Of Winnforum Transceiver Facility Launches

Call for participation is now open in WInnForum's New Transceiver Conformance Project

- Sarvpreet Singh, SDS Committee ChairWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Wireless Innovation Forum (WInnForum) announces an open call for participation in its new Transceiver Conformance Work Group after a successful kick-off meeting 30 July. Per the group's charter, the goal is to develop a conformance specification that complements the WINNF Transceiver Facility (WINNF-TS-0008 ).“A specification is only as good as its completeness, clarity, and verifiability” says Sarvpreet Singh of Viavi Solutions, the Software Defined Systems Committee chair.“The WInnForum spearheaded the efforts to define the WInnForum Transceiver Facility in the past with contributions from major organizations across the globe. However, there has always been a need to verify the conformance of that specification. The members of the WInnForum Working group are again leading the efforts to define the Conformance Specification for the WInnForum Transceiver Facility adopted by SDR Manufacturers and other RF Users that can be used for testing by procurement agencies and test and evaluation labs".The SDR Standard Transceiver Facility provides a unique Transceiver API for SDR Applications to access the Transceiver sub-system, supporting portability of SDR Applications and hospitality of SDR Platforms at the core of radio base-band processing. Since its initial V1.0 promulgation in 2009 and its evolution to V2.1 in 2022, an increasing use of the specification has been reported in many contexts with several organizations requesting a companion specification that identifies the conformance criteria for a Transceiver Facility implementation.The key objective of this project is to develop a Transceiver Facility Verification Plan that addresses at minimum the following topics:.provide descriptions ofothe evaluation motivationothe verification approach.describe the evaluation configurations related to transceiver verification (RF-specific equipment such as oscilloscopes, spectrum analyzers or signal generators);.identify all relevant elements of WINNF-TS-0008 Transceiver Facility specification that are subject for verification, and extract related requirements;.specify the conformance evaluation criteria for each requirement, and.identify proposed verification method(s) for each requirement (e.g. test, demonstration, analysis, inspection).The focus is on what is to be verified, and what is required to be compliant, not how.To get involved or learn more about Forum membership benefits, please visit or contact the Forum directly at ... with interest.About the Wireless Innovation ForumEstablished in 1996, the Wireless Innovation ForumTM comprises an international group of equipment vendors, subsystem vendors, software developers, technology developers, communication service providers, research and engineering organizations, academic institutions, government users, regulators and others who share the common business interests of advancing technologies supporting the innovative utilization of spectrum and the development of wireless communications systems, including essential or critical communications systems. . Forum projects are supported by platinum sponsor Shure .

