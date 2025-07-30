My Virtual Physician And Smart Pillbox Join Forces To Improve Medication Adherence

My Virtual Physician Partners with Smart Pillbox

My Virtual Physician, a leading telehealth provider founded by Dr. David Howard, today announced a strategic partnership with Smart Pillbox.

- Dr. David Howard, Chief Medical Officer and FounderTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- An innovative smart medication reminder device, to launch a Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) program aimed at enhancing patient medication adherence and outcomes across the United States.This collaboration brings together My Virtual Physician's robust virtual care infrastructure with Smart Pillbox's smart medication reminder device and platform to deliver a seamless, at-home monitoring solution. Through this RTM initiative, providers can now track medication adherence in real time, identify gaps in patient compliance, and intervene proactively to support treatment plans.“Medication non-adherence continues to be a major barrier to chronic disease management. With Smart Pillbox, we're equipping patients with tools that not only remind but also report adherence patterns back to our providers in real-time,” said Dr. David Howard, Chief Medical Officer and Founder of My Virtual Physician.“This helps us close the loop between prescription and actual intake, making virtual care more accountable and outcomes-driven.”The Smart Pillbox device records each time a patient opens a medication compartment, transmitting data back to providers via an integrated dashboard. This passive and patient-friendly approach empowers clinicians to monitor adherence patterns and intervene when necessary, all while meeting the CMS criteria for reimbursable RTM codes.Key features of the program include:●Real-time medication adherence tracking through FDA-listed Smart Pillbox●Integration with My Virtual Physician's EHR and care platform●Reimbursable under Remote Therapeutic Monitoring CPT codes●Ideal for managing chronic conditions like hypertension, diabetes, and dementia“This partnership was built with value-based care in mind,” said Alpesh Patel, Chief Technical Advisor of Smart Pillbox.“Our goal is to simplify medication adherence so virtual providers like Dr. Howard's team can deliver better care outcomes without increasing patient burden.”As healthcare shifts toward preventive and patient-centered models, tools like Smart Pillbox are expected to play a critical role in supporting medication compliance, reducing hospital readmissions, and streamlining provider workflows.The program is now live and being rolled out to eligible patients receiving chronic care through My Virtual Physician. For more information or to refer patients, visit myvirtualphysician or pillbox.About My Virtual PhysicianFounded by Dr. David Howard, My Virtual Physician offers accessible and affordable telehealth services across the U.S. With board-certified physicians in multiple specialties, the platform serves thousands of patients annually with a focus on quality, continuity, and virtual-first care.About Smart PillboxSmart Pillbox is a smart medication adherence platform that empowers patients and providers through real-time reminders, adherence data tracking, and seamless care coordination. Designed for at-home use, Smart Pillbox helps bridge the gap between prescription and compliance in the most intuitive way.

