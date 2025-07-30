Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Streann Media Announces Milestone FIFA Club World Cup Coverage Across Every Screen In Costa Rica


2025-07-30 03:30:56
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Streann Media Transforms Football Viewing Experience in Costa Rica

Miami, Florida , July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streann Media , a leading provider of next-generation video technology, announced a milestone in sports broadcasting with the successful delivery of complete FIFA Club World Cup coverage across Costa Rica. The FIFA Club World Cup is more than a tournament - it's a global spectacle. This year, for the first time, fans across Costa Rica enjoyed every match live and on demand, on any screen, powered entirely by Streann Media's Enterprise Video + AI platform.

From web and mobile to Roku, FireTV, AndroidTV, Samsung TV, and LG TV, Costa Rican audiences streamed the world's top football clubs through a single, unified platform - designed, deployed, and supported by Streann.

As the leading provider of next-generation video distribution, Streann delivers:

  • Seamless multi-device integration across seven platforms
  • Enterprise-grade streaming with real-time AI optimization
  • Interactive fan experiences with vertical clips, live reactions, and gamification
  • Monetization tools for broadcasters and telcos to grow revenue and reach

With patented technologies and AI-powered capabilities, Streann doesn't just stream content - it transforms the way fans connect to live events. This deployment marks a major step forward in video innovation and regional sports coverage.

Whether fans are cheering for Messi, Manchester City, Real Madrid, or the next big star, Streann ensures they never miss a moment - and broadcasters never miss a monetization opportunity.

About Streann Media
Streann Media is the leading platform for next-generation video solutions, empowering content creators and media companies with cutting-edge tools for content creation, distribution, engagement, and monetization. With patented technology, AI-powered features, and multi-screen capabilities, Streann transforms the way audiences connect with content across web, mobile, and connected TV.

