Berger Montague PC Announces Class Action Filed Against Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE: SOC) For Alleged Securities Violations

PHILADELPHIA, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Berger Montague PC is investigating claims under the federal securities laws against Sable Offshore Corp. ( NYSE: SOC ) ("Sable" or the "Company"), an offshore oil and gas operations company headquartered in Houston, Texas, after a class action lawsuit was filed against Sable.

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased or acquired Sable securities between May 19, 2025 through June 3, 2025 (the "Class Period"), including on or traceable to Sable's May 2025 secondary offering, may, no later than September 26, 2025 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE .

The lawsuit alleges that the Company misrepresented that oil production off California's coast had resumed when, in fact, it had not. When the truth about the state of Sable's operations was revealed, shares declined, causing investor losses.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague, with offices in Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Delaware, Washington, D.C., San Diego, San Francisco, Chicago, Malvern, and Toronto, has been a pioneer in securities class action litigation since its founding in 1970. Berger Montague has represented individual and institutional investors for over five decades and serves as lead counsel in courts throughout the United States.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:

Andrew Abramowitz, Senior Counsel

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

[email protected]

Caitlin Adorni

Berger Montague

(267) 764-4865

[email protected]

