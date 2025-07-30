Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
World Food Programme Warns Of Looming Famine In Gaza


2025-07-30 03:09:52
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, July 30 (Petra) – The World Food Programme (WFP) issued a statement on Wednesday about the escalating risk of famine in the Gaza Strip.
According to the UN programme, one in three residents experiences days without food, and 75% of the population is suffering from emergency levels of hunger.
The WFP emphasised that the Gaza Strip is facing an accelerating famine crisis, warning that "time is running out" to implement a comprehensive humanitarian response.
According to the statement, the organisation highlighted alarming signs of food insecurity, indicating that the situation is worsening rapidly within the besieged territory.
The WFP further reported that over 25% of Gaza's population is experiencing "famine-like" conditions, amid a severe shortage of basic food supplies.
The dire situation in Gaza threatens a catastrophic collapse of food security in the region.

