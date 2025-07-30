403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
World Food Programme Warns Of Looming Famine In Gaza
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, July 30 (Petra) – The World Food Programme (WFP) issued a statement on Wednesday about the escalating risk of famine in the Gaza Strip.
According to the UN programme, one in three residents experiences days without food, and 75% of the population is suffering from emergency levels of hunger.
The WFP emphasised that the Gaza Strip is facing an accelerating famine crisis, warning that "time is running out" to implement a comprehensive humanitarian response.
According to the statement, the organisation highlighted alarming signs of food insecurity, indicating that the situation is worsening rapidly within the besieged territory.
The WFP further reported that over 25% of Gaza's population is experiencing "famine-like" conditions, amid a severe shortage of basic food supplies.
The dire situation in Gaza threatens a catastrophic collapse of food security in the region.
Amman, July 30 (Petra) – The World Food Programme (WFP) issued a statement on Wednesday about the escalating risk of famine in the Gaza Strip.
According to the UN programme, one in three residents experiences days without food, and 75% of the population is suffering from emergency levels of hunger.
The WFP emphasised that the Gaza Strip is facing an accelerating famine crisis, warning that "time is running out" to implement a comprehensive humanitarian response.
According to the statement, the organisation highlighted alarming signs of food insecurity, indicating that the situation is worsening rapidly within the besieged territory.
The WFP further reported that over 25% of Gaza's population is experiencing "famine-like" conditions, amid a severe shortage of basic food supplies.
The dire situation in Gaza threatens a catastrophic collapse of food security in the region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- AF 5.0: With AF5.0 Logic Maps, Strategy Architecture Becomes Actionable
- Biosig Technologies And Streamex: Pioneering Real-World Asset Tokenization In The U.S. Market
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
CommentsNo comment