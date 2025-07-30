Arya Properties Sets A New Standard For World-Class Villas & Resorts, Transforming Property Investment In Eastern Indonesia

MENAFN - GetNews) Arya Properties may still be a new name for many, but this Bali-based developer is quickly emerging as one of the most dynamic forces in property and resort development across Eastern Indonesia. With standout projects in Sumba, Lombok, Sumbawa, and Bali, Arya Properties combines breathtaking tropical locations with elegant design, professional full-service management, and transparent, foreign-friendly legal structures - establishing a new benchmark for property investment in Indonesia.







From Europe to Indonesia: The Vision of Its Founder

Arya Properties was founded by Petr Hemerka , a Czech entrepreneur born in 1992, whose early business ventures ranged from large-scale printing companies to e-commerce brands and short-term rental operations across Europe.

“For me, building property isn't just about chasing market trends or quick profits,” said Hemerka.“We want to create something timeless - places where people can experience true beauty, peace, and quality of life. Our goal is that these projects remain relevant and a source of pride even 30 years from now.”

Hemerka's journey into Asia began in 2019. After extensive exploration, he chose Indonesia as the base for his long-term vision. Drawn by Sumba's untouched landscapes and strong local culture, Arya Properties was born - built on the idea of responsible, meaningful development.

Ambitious Expansion: From Sumba to Bali

Today, Arya Properties stands as a testament to bold, well-managed growth:

- Over 600 villas under construction or already operating,- USD 121 million in active project value,- A team of 820+ employees spanning development and hospitality,- With flagship projects in sought-after destinations like Sumba, Lombok, Sumbawa, and Bali.

One of its most notable achievements is Arya Sumba Kodi Resort , constructed in just 14 months in a remote corner of Sumba - a logistical feat by any standard. Since its soft opening in June 2025, it has already achieved over 90% occupancy during peak season,even as further development phases continue.







Smart Investments with Clear Legal Pathways

Arya Properties offers diverse investment opportunities: from fully managed apartments in Seminyak designed for passive income, to exclusive beachfront villas in Sumbawa perfect for those seeking tranquility. Yet the common thread across all projects is the same: long-term leaseholds up to 80 years, transparent ownership structures for foreign investors, and turnkey management services that simplify the entire process.

“We often pick locations that aren't yet crowded on the investor map,” Hemerka explained.“Because that's where we see real potential - untouched nature, welcoming communities, and room to build something truly meaningful.”

A Hands-On Leader with a Disciplined Approach

Unlike many large developers whose founders fade into the background, Hemerka remains actively involved in every aspect - from site inspections to marketing strategy meetings and direct communication with investors. Arya Properties maintains a disciplined, structured culture with high standards of personal responsibility, extending from no-smoking policies on site to a strong emphasis on self-management.

Looking Ahead: From Villas to Vibrant Experiences

Arya Properties plans stretch well beyond villas and resorts. Upcoming projects include beach clubs, farm-to-table restaurants, and cultural hubs that elevate Sumba's traditional craftsmanship to global audiences. Throughout this expansion, the company's mission stays clear: build thoughtfully, lead with integrity, and create experiences that enrich investors, guests, and local communities alike.

“I'm not driven by being the biggest developer,” Hemerka concluded.“What matters is building responsibly, honoring our promises to investors, and leaving a positive mark on the communities we're part of. For us, success is measured not just by ROI, but by long-term reputation and meaningful impact.”

About Arya Properties

Arya Properties is a property developer based in Bali, Indonesia, specializing in premium villas and resort projects across top-tier destinations. With a complete in-house team of experts in marketing, sales, architecture, and legal, Arya ensures that every step - from planning to handover - is managed professionally and transparently. Driven by a long-term vision, Arya Properties is committed to delivering secure, high-quality investments for buyers, while positively impacting local communities.