Brain Cancer Clinical Trials, Companies, Therapeutic Assessment, Therapies, Treatment Algorithm, Pipeline Angiochem Inc, Novartis, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Astrazeneca, Criterium, Inc., BMS

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Brain Cancer Pipeline Analysis"DelveInsight's,"Brain Metastasis from Breast Cancer Pipeline Insight, 2025," report provides comprehensive insights about 10+ companies and 10+ pipeline drugs in Brain Metastasis from Breast Cancer pipeline landscape.

DelveInsight reports that over 10 prominent companies are actively engaged in the development of more than 10 therapeutic candidates for the treatment of brain cancer.

Brain Cancer Overview:

Brain metastases in cancer are typically linked to poor clinical outcomes. Younger patients and those with estrogen receptor-negative, HER2-positive, or basal-like breast cancer subtypes face a heightened risk of developing brain metastases. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is the standard diagnostic tool, while biopsies are occasionally performed for confirmation. Other diagnostic techniques include neuroimaging, disease staging, and neuropathological analysis.

Treatment usually consists of whole-brain radiation therapy, or a combination of stereotactic radiosurgery or surgical resection followed by whole-brain radiation. Nonetheless, the one-year survival rate remains low, at approximately 20%. A major hurdle in treatment is the blood-brain barrier, which limits the delivery of many chemotherapeutic agents. Despite this, some therapies show promise-etirinotecan pegol has demonstrated efficacy as a chemotherapeutic option, and targeted agents like abemaciclib are gaining ground. Lapatinib, a small molecule known to penetrate the blood-brain barrier, has been extensively evaluated for its role in treating HER2-positive brain metastases.

DelveInsight's Brain Cancer pipeline report depicts a robust space with ongoing clinical development activities across the Brain Cancer Therapeutics Market.

DelveInsight's Brain Cancer pipeline report depicts a robust space with 10+ active players working to develop 10+ pipeline therapies for Brain Cancer treatment.

In December 2024, Kazia Therapeutics' stock dropped by 26%, falling to $2.28, after the FDA indicated it might only approve the company's brain cancer treatment, paxalisib, through standard approval rather than granting accelerated approval. This decline followed a 48% decrease in the stock's value earlier in the year. Paxalisib, designed to treat glioblastoma, showed significant improvements in overall survival in a July trial, which had previously caused a surge in the company's stock price.

In April 2024, the US FDA granted accelerated approval to Day One Biopharmaceuticals' OJEMDA (tovorafenib) for treating patients aged 6 months and older with certain relapsed or refractory pediatric low-grade glioma.

In April 2024, TME Pharma received Fast Track Designation from the US FDA for NOX-A12 (olaptesed pegol), a CXCL12 inhibitor, in combination with radiotherapy and bevacizumab for the treatment of glioblastoma, an aggressive form of adult brain cancer.

In February 2024, Servier announced that the US FDA had accepted the filing and granted priority review for the New Drug Application (NDA) for vorasidenib. If approved, vorasidenib would become the first targeted therapy for patients with IDH-mutant gliomas, with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date set for August 20, 2024.

Key Brain Cancer companies such as Angiochem Inc, Novartis, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., AstraZeneca, Criterium, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Bayer, Northwest Biotherapeutics, Array BioPharma, and others are evaluating new drugs for Brain Cancer to improve the treatment landscape. Promising Brain Cancer pipeline therapies in various stages of development include ANG1005, Pembrolizumab, and others.

The report provides detailed insights into the key companies that are developing therapies in the Brain Cancer Market.

The report also evaluates different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Brain Cancer treatment.

It analyzes the key companies involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

It navigates the emerging drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement, and financing details for future advancement of the Brain Cancer market.

ANG1005: Angiochem Pembrolizumab: Merck Sharp & Dohme

More than 10 leading companies are actively developing treatments for brain metastases originating from breast cancer. Among them, Angiochem has the most advanced drug candidates, currently in Phase III clinical trials.

