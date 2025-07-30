Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell Therapy Pipeline Outlook Report 2025: Key 180+ Companies And Breakthrough Therapies Shaping The Future Landscape

DelveInsight's,“ Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell Therapy (CAR-T) Pipeline Insight, 2025 ” report provides comprehensive insights about 180+ companies and 200+ pipeline drugs in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell Therapy (CAR-T) pipeline landscape. It covers the Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell Therapy pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell Therapy pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell Therapy Pipeline Report



In July 2025, Janssen Research & Development LLC announced a study is to evaluate the overall minimal residual disease (MRD) negative rate of participants who receive JNJ-68284528.

In July 2025, Adicet Therapeutics conducted a Phase 1/2 multicenter, open-label, dose escalation, and dose expansion study of ADI-270 - an Engineered gamma-delta Chimeric Receptor [CAR] Vδ1 T Cell product Targeting CD70 - in patients with R/R ccRCC.

In July 2025, AstraZeneca organized a Phase 1b/2, single-arm, open-label, multi-center, clinical study of AZD0120, a CD19/BCMA dual CAR T cell therapy, to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy in adult participants with refractory Systemic Lupus Erythematosus.

DelveInsight's Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell Therapy pipeline report depicts a robust space with 180+ active players working to develop 200+ pipeline therapies for Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell Therapy treatment.

The leading Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell Therapy Companies such as Cartesian Therapeutics, Arcellx, Inc, Nexcella, Inc, Autolus Therapeutics, Sana Biotechnology, Orgenesis, CARsgen, TILT Biotherapeutics, Poseida Therapeutics, Precision BioSciences, Novartis, Kyverna Therapeutics, Cemacabtagene ansegedleucel, Hrain Biotechnology, UTC Therapeutics, Kiromic, Suzhou Fundamenta Therapeutics, Gracell Biotechnology, Innovent Biologics/Nanjing IASO Biotherapeutics, CellabMED, Umoja Biopharma, TC BioPharm, ElevateBio, Century Therapeutics and others. Promising Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell Therapy Pipeline Therapies such as Glofitamab, Obinutuzumab, Tocilizumab, Pembrolizumab, C-CAR066, Mosunetuzumab, Polatuzumab , and others.

Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell Therapy Emerging Drugs Profile

Descartes-08: Cartesian Therapeutics

Descartes-08 is an mRNA-modified, autologous CAR T-cell product directed against B-Cell Maturation Antigen (BCMA) that utilizes a novel modality and mechanism of action for treating gMG and other autoimmune diseases. Descartes-08 differs from anti-B-cell agents, which do not address long-lived plasma cells, and differs from FcRn blockers or complement inhibitors, which attempt to intervene only after autoantibodies are produced and pathogenic mediators are amplified. Descartes-08 is intended to halt production of autoantibodies by targeting pathogenic long-lived plasma cells with the potential to survive for decades within the body. Currently, the drug is in the Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Myasthenia gravis (gMG).

CART-ddBCMA: Arcellx, Inc

CART-ddBCMA is a genetically modified cell therapy utilizing a novel synthetic binding domain that is computationally designed, highly stable, and engineered to reduce immunogenicity. CART-ddBCMA is a Phase I study of Arcellx's BCMA-specific CAR-modified T-cell therapy utilizing the company's novel BCMA-targeting binding domain for the treatment of patients with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma. The Arcellx ddBCMA cell therapy has been granted Fast Track Designation and Orphan Drug Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The Phase I study is currently enrolling patients. CART-ddBCMA was well tolerated and rapid, deep, and durable responses were observed at the first dose level of 100 million cells, with six of six evaluable patients responding per IMWG criteria. Currently, the drug is in the Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Multiple myeloma.

NXC-201: Nexcella, Inc

NXC-201 (formerly HBI0101) is a BCMA-targeted investigational chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell therapy that is being studied in a comprehensive clinical development program for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma and AL amyloidosis. NXC-201 (formerly HBI0101) is the only“Single-Day CRS” CAR-T cell therapy that is uniquely suited to target AL Amyloidosis and other autoimmune diseases. It is being studied in a comprehensive clinical development program for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory AL amyloidosis, and expanding into other autoimmune indications. These trials build on a robust NXC-201 clinical dataset initiated in February 2021. NXC-201 has been awarded Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) by the FDA in both AL Amyloidosis and multiple myeloma, and awarded EU ODD by the EMA in AL Amyloidosis. Currently, the drug is in the Phase I/II stage of its development for the treatment of AL Amyloidosis and multiple myeloma.

AUTO-8: Autolus Therapeutics

AUTO8 is the next-generation product candidate for multiple myeloma which comprises two independent CARs for the multiple myeloma targets, BCMA and CD19. The company have developed an optimized BCMA CAR which is designed for improved killing of target cell that express BCMA at low levels. This has been combined with fast off rate CD19 CAR from obe-cel the company believes that the design of AUTO8 has the potential to induce deep and durable responses and extend the durability of effect over other BCMA CARs currently in development. Currently, the drug is in the Phase I stage of its development for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

SG299: Sana Biotechnology

SG299, is the first drug candidate from the fusogen platform, in generating CD19-directed CAR T cells with in vivo delivery. In 2023, look forward to initial clinical data for SC291, allogeneic CAR T cells for patients with B cell cancers; filing an IND for SC262, allogeneic CAR T cells for patients that have failed previous CAR T therapy and filing an IND for SG299, in vivo CAR delivery program for patients with B cell cancers. Currently, the drug is in the Preclinical stage of its development for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia

The Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell Therapy pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell Therapy with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell Therapy Treatment.

Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell Therapy Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell Therapy Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell Therapy market .

Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell Therapy Companies

Cartesian Therapeutics, Arcellx, Inc, Nexcella, Inc, Autolus Therapeutics, Sana Biotechnology, Orgenesis, CARsgen, TILT Biotherapeutics, Poseida Therapeutics, Precision BioSciences, Novartis, Kyverna Therapeutics, Cemacabtagene ansegedleucel, Hrain Biotechnology, UTC Therapeutics, Kiromic, Suzhou Fundamenta Therapeutics, Gracell Biotechnology, Innovent Biologics/Nanjing IASO Biotherapeutics, CellabMED, Umoja Biopharma, TC BioPharm, ElevateBio, Century Therapeutics and others.

Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell Therapy (CAR-T) pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell Therapy Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Scope of the Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell Therapy Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell Therapy Companies- Cartesian Therapeutics, Arcellx, Inc, Nexcella, Inc, Autolus Therapeutics, Sana Biotechnology, Orgenesis, CARsgen, TILT Biotherapeutics, Poseida Therapeutics, Precision BioSciences, Novartis, Kyverna Therapeutics, Cemacabtagene ansegedleucel, Hrain Biotechnology, UTC Therapeutics, Kiromic, Suzhou Fundamenta Therapeutics, Gracell Biotechnology, Innovent Biologics/Nanjing IASO Biotherapeutics, CellabMED, Umoja Biopharma, TC BioPharm, ElevateBio, Century Therapeutics and others.

Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell Therapy Pipeline Therapies- Glofitamab, Obinutuzumab, Tocilizumab, Pembrolizumab, C-CAR066, Mosunetuzumab, Polatuzumab , and others.

Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell Therapy Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell Therapy Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryChimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell Therapy (CAR-T) : OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentChimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell Therapy (CAR-T) – DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Drug name: Company NameMid Stage Products (Phase II)Descartes-08: Cartesian TherapeuticsEarly Stage Products (Phase I/II)NXC-201: Nexcella, IncPreclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsSG299: Sana BiotechnologyDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsChimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell Therapy (CAR-T) Key CompaniesChimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell Therapy (CAR-T) Key ProductsChimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell Therapy (CAR-T) - Unmet NeedsChimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell Therapy (CAR-T) - Market Drivers and BarriersChimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell Therapy (CAR-T) - Future Perspectives and ConclusionChimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell Therapy (CAR-T) Analyst ViewsChimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell Therapy (CAR-T) Key CompaniesAppendix

