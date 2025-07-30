403
CPAT Flex And Openvault Join Forces To Enhance Broadband Network Performance
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) In a strategic move to boost broadband performance, CPAT Flex and OpenVault have announced a powerful new partnership. By combining their cutting-edge platforms, the two companies aim to help broadband operators tackle network issues more efficiently-and keep subscribers happier.
This collaboration brings together OpenVault's AI- and machine learning-powered Vantage solution with CPAT Flex's advanced monitoring tools. Specifically, CPAT's egress detection and ingress localization technologies will now integrate with OpenVault's system, enabling faster diagnosis and repair of network problems that affect customer experience.
Together, the companies are delivering a comprehensive, closed-loop solution. This means broadband providers can now manage issues like signal leakage from the moment it's detected all the way through to verified resolution. The result? Stronger network performance, reduced downtime, and fewer service complaints.
Key Benefits of the Partnership:
.Faster Resolutions, Fewer Outages – OpenVault's intelligent analytics work alongside CPAT's accurate detection tools to speed up field repairs and cut down on service interruptions.
.Precision Targeting – OpenVault pinpoints the general issue using data insights, while CPAT Flex's localization tools zero in on the exact fault location-saving time and reducing unnecessary site visits.
.Smarter Prioritization – Real-time metrics like Quality of Experience (QoE) and RxMER help providers focus on the most urgent problems first, improving overall efficiency.
Mark Trudeau, CEO and Founder of OpenVault, emphasized the value of swift issue resolution.“Subscriber satisfaction hinges on performance. With CPAT Flex, we're cutting the time it takes to bring networks back to full health-and that means better retention and happier users.”
Daniel Robillard, CEO of CPAT Flex, echoed that sentiment.“We both believe in giving providers the tools they need to succeed. By joining forces, we're helping them respond faster, more accurately, and with fewer roadblocks that could otherwise impact their bottom line.”
About CPAT Flex
Since 2005, CPAT Flex has empowered cable operators to detect and resolve network issues with greater precision. Known for its egress monitoring and ingress localization solutions, the company helps providers improve reliability and streamline maintenance-all without adding complexity.
About OpenVault
OpenVault and its European division are leaders in broadband analytics and network capacity management. Their cloud-based and on-premise solutions allow service providers to boost network efficiency, increase revenue, and deliver exceptional subscriber experiences. By analyzing global broadband usage trends, OpenVault offers deep insights and automated tools that support smarter decisions-often without major infrastructure investments. Learn more at openvault.
Media Contacts:
.OpenVault:
Kristen Nihamin – ... | 917-509-9028
Paul Schneider – ... | 215-817-4384
.CPAT Flex:
Anastasia Hamel – ...
Daniel Robillard – ...
