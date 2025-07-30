Flights Departing London Airports Affected By Technical Issues

Flights departing from London City, Heathrow and Gatwick airports have been affected due to technical issues. Britain's air traffic controllers reported a technical issue that disrupted flights at major airports in London and elsewhere in the country on Wednesday.

"As a result of a technical issue at NATS Swanwick air traffic control centre, we are limiting the number of aircraft flying in the London control area in order to ensure safety, which is always our first priority," air traffic control authority NATS said in a statement.

Heathrow Airport said all departures had been paused, and Gatwick Airport said the issue had affected all outbound flights across the UK. "There are currently no departures from London Gatwick while the situation is being resolved," it said in a statement on X.

London City Airport also posted on X that flights there were affected by the same issue. Edinburgh Airport also said departures were currently being held awaiting further information from NATS.

Britain's air traffic controllers later said the issue had been resolved. "Our engineers have now restored the system that was affected this afternoon. We are in the process of resuming normal operations in the London area," NATS said in a post on X.