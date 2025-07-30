IVI RMA Global Expands Footprint In Reproductive Medicine With Acquisition Of ART Fertility Clinics In The United Arab E...

(BUSINESS WIRE )--IVI RMA Global, the world-leading platform for reproductive medicine, proudly announces the acquisition of ART Fertility Clinics operations in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia from Gulf Capital, a leading alternative investment firm focused on the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region and the majority shareholder in ART Fertility Clinics.

ART Fertility Clinics is the recognized and feted thought leader in the GCC, which operates across the Emirates. The scope of the transaction includes the three state-of-the-art clinics located in UAE and Saudi Arabia.

This acquisition will expand IVI RMA Global' s footprint across the GCC, allowing it to provide personalized fertility treatments based upon evidence-based medicine, proprietary research-based protocols that lead to the best medical outcomes whilst ensuring patient safety and satisfaction. Completion of the transaction remains subject to satisfaction of regulatory conditions.

The cornerstone of ART Fertility Clinic's success and stellar reputation as the provider of the highest level of Fertility Care in the region has been its laser like focus on Research, Science and Innovation, making it a natural fit with IVI RMA Global' s commitment to clinical excellence and breakthrough medical advancements. ART Fertility Clinics-Middle East invested heavily in science and research with 220 medical publications to date and launched a pioneering genetic testing lab in Abu Dhabi, leading to some of the highest IVF fertility success rates globally.

“We're thrilled to welcome ART Fertility Clinics into our network,” said Javier Sánchez Prieto, CEO of IVI RMA Global.“From the very beginning, our ambition has been the expansion of our network whilst maintaining our quality standards. We are confident in the GCC region's potential to become a hub for international patients and a driver in the development of the fertility sector. In this context, ART Fertility is the ideal platform to drive that growth in the region.”

Prof. Antonio Pellicer, Executive Chairman of IVI RMA Global, added:“At both IVI RMA Global and ART Fertility, science, innovation and patient well-being are core values. This partnership is a natural evolution driven by our mutual commitment to placing patients at the center of everything we do, supported by the best available scientific evidence.”

The Medical Director of ART Fertility, Dr. Human M. Fatemi, expressed enthusiasm for the new partnership:“Joining IVI RMA Global is a major milestone for our team. We are proud of what we have built over the years-exceptional patient care backed by science and results-and we're excited to take that even further as part of a global leader in reproductive medicine.”

Suresh Soni, CEO of ART Fertility Clinics, added“I want to express my sincere gratitude to our dedicated employees, trusted partners, and the local authorities and regulators who have supported us throughout these years. This partnership is a testament to their hard work and unwavering support. We look forward to continuing this journey as part of IVI RMA Global, bringing even greater value to our patients and communities.”

With this acquisition, IVI RMA Global will operate more than 200 fertility clinics across 15 countries, strengthening its position as one of the most comprehensive, patient-focused and science led fertility networks in the world.

About IVI RMA Global

IVI RMA Global is a global leader in reproductive medicine, committed to delivering personalized, high-quality fertility care backed by science, technology, and compassionate care. Through its growing network of clinics, the company empowers individuals and couples to build the families they dream of-safely, effectively, and with unwavering support at every step.

