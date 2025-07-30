403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
BTC/USD Forex Signal 30/07: Bullish Consolidation (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) My previous BTC/USD signal on 15th July was not triggered. Today's BTC/USD SignalsRisk 0.50% per trade.Trades must be taken before 5pm Tokyo time Thursday Trade Ideas
- Long entry after a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe following the next touch of $113,862 or $110,569. Place the stop loss $100 below the local swing low. Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is $100 in profit by price. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the trade is $100 in profit by price and leave the remainder of the position to ride.
- Short entry after a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe following the next touch of $120,055 or $122,088. Place the stop loss $100 above the local swing high. Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is $100 in profit by price. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the trade is $100 in profit by price and leave the remainder of the position to ride.
Even better could be a daily (New York) close above $120,055 or even $123,000.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewThere is nothing of high importance due today regarding Bitcoin. Concerning the US Dollar, there will be a release of the ADP Non-Farm Employment Change forecast at 1:15pm London time, followed by Advance GDP data 15 minutes later. The FOMC Meeting release will be at 7pm.Ready to trade our free Forex signals on Bitcoin? Here's our list of the best MT4 crypto brokers worth reviewing.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Multibank Group To List $MBG Token On Gate.Io And MEXC During Official Token Generation Event
- Bitget Adds AINUSDT To Futures Trading With Bot Integration
- Virturo's Senior Investment Specialist Alex Melnyk Integrates AI Tools To Navigate Crypto Market Risk
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment