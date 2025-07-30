Biomednewsbreaks - Nanoviricides (NYSE American: NNVC) Highlights NV-387 As Potential Treatment For Growing Measles Outbreaks

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE American: NNVC) , a clinical-stage company developing broad-spectrum antivirals using host-mimetic nanomedicine technology, announced its drug candidate NV-387 could address rising measles cases in the United States, Canada, the UK and European Union. NV-387 has shown effectiveness and safety in animal studies using humanized h-CD150+ knock-in mice and completed a Phase I clinical trial with no adverse events, indicating strong tolerability in humans. NanoViricides said NV-387 may qualify for Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations, potentially accelerating approval and offering seven years of market exclusivity. Measles cases in the U.S. have reached 1,319 in 2025, surpassing the 2019 record, while Canada has reported more than 3,800 cases. The WHO reported 127,350 cases in Europe in 2024, the highest since 1997. With no approved drug for measles and vaccination rates challenged by hesitancy and immune dysfunction, the company said NV-387 fills a critical medical need.

NanoViricides is a development-stage company that is creating special purpose nanomaterials for antiviral therapy. The company's novel nanoviricide(TM) class of drug candidates and the nanoviricide(TM) technology are based on intellectual property, technology and proprietary know-how of TheraCour Pharma, Inc. The company has a Memorandum of Understanding with TheraCour for the development of drugs based on these technologies for all antiviral infections. The MoU does not include cancer and similar diseases that may have viral origin but require different kinds of treatments. The company has obtained broad, exclusive, sub-licensable, field licenses to drugs developed in several licensed fields from TheraCour Pharma, Inc. The company's business model is based on licensing technology from TheraCour Pharma Inc. for specific application verticals of specific viruses, as established at its foundation in 2005. NanoViricides' lead drug candidate is NV-387, a broad-spectrum antiviral drug that the company plans to develop as a treatment of RSV, COVID-19, Long COVID, influenza, and other respiratory viral infections, as well as MPOX/Smallpox infections. The company is currently focused on advancing NV-387 into Phase II human clinical trials. NanoViricides' other advanced candidate is NV-HHV-1 for the treatment of Shingles. The company cannot project an exact date for filing an IND for any of its drugs because of dependence on a number of external collaborators and consultants. NV-CoV-2 (“API NV-387”) is the company's nanoviricide drug candidate for COVID-19 that does not encapsulate remdesivir. NV-CoV-2-R is NanoViricides' other drug candidate for COVID-19 that is made up of NV-387 with remdesivir encapsulated within its polymeric micelles. For more information about the company, visit .

