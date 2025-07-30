New Global Sport Conference 2025 Expands Speaker Line-Up With Global Sports Leaders

Confirmed speakers include World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen, LA28 Olympic Games Chairman Casey Wasserman, football executive and former EA Sports President Peter Moore and CBS Sports Vice President of Production and Senior Creative Director Pete Radovich, each bringing insights into the convergence of digital and physical competition.

Peter Moore , former CEO of Liverpool FC and current owner of Santa Barbara Sky FC , joins NGSC 2025 with decades of experience bridging traditional sports and digital innovation, having held senior roles in both gaming and sports.

"Esports and traditional sports reflect the same energy; tribal loyalty, elite competition and global reach," said Moore . "I've seen how a full stadium and a full Twitch stream trigger the same elevated heartbeat. The smartest clubs and brands are building bridges and owning their audiences on the pitch and on screen."

Pete Radovich , the Emmy-winning Vice President of Production at CBS Sports , brings broadcast expertise to the growing conversation around how esports and traditional sports are experienced on screen.

"After years of producing mainstream sports like basketball, tennis and football, both European and American, I'm thrilled to join NGSC 2025," said Radovich . "As the lines between traditional sports, gaming and esports continue to blur, I look forward to sharing my experiences and learnings from this dynamic community that's redefining the future."

Magnus Carlsen , a five-time World Chess Champion and EWC ambassador, will also take the stage to discuss how chess is expanding into digital ecosystems. Chess joined the Esports World Cup 2025 as part of its cross-game format, reflecting its evolution into a digital-first sport reaching new global audiences.

The sports leaders join figures from the world of esports, including Victor Goossens, Founder and Co-CEO, Team Liquid ; Danny Tang, Co-Founder and CEO of Hero Esports ; and senior figures from the Esports World Cup Foundation – the team behind the largest esports and gaming event in the world. Together, they will join over 1,500 founders, investors and creators for two days of keynotes, panels, private forums and strategic roundtables.

The full NGSC 2025 speaker line-up includes leaders from Sony, Activision, SEGA, LA28, Bandai Namco and more.

