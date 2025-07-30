Ehealth Exchange Announces Support For CMS' Health Tech Ecosystem At White House Interoperability Event

VIENNA, Va., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eHealth ExchangeTM, the nation's oldest and largest health information network, supports the CMS Interoperability Framework announced today.

The newly announced CMS Digital Health Ecosystem is a voluntary program that calls on like-minded data networks, electronic health record (EHR) systems, health application developers, health care providers, and innovators to align around a shared framework for health data and access. The goal is to further accelerate existing interoperability initiatives so all parties engaged in health care have access to the health data they need.

eHealth Exchange is committed to stepping up to meet the CMS Interoperability Framework criteria to become a CMS-Aligned Network.

“This was an easy decision for eHealth Exchange to make,” said Jay Nakashima, president of eHealth Exchange.” Our network was born out of federal interoperability initiatives almost two decades ago, and we know firsthand the power the federal government wields in moving things forward. The fact that it's CMS leading this initiative, the largest payer in the country, makes it even more exciting. We have spent the last two years advancing payer participation in nationwide interoperability initiatives, and we think this will help accelerate the timelines for making payer participation an active part of the electronic health care ecosystem.”

The CMS Health Tech Ecosystem aligns with eHealth Exchange's model of collaborating among federal agencies and the private sector to electronically connect health care providers, patients, health information exchanges/networks, public health authorities, payers, and federal agencies to exchange medical data and improve patient care and public health.

“We have collaborated with CMS for a long time and are excited to work with them to advance the CMS Digital Health Ecosystem,” Nakashima said.

About the eHealth Exchange

eHealth Exchange, a 501(c)3 non-profit dedicated to public good, is the oldest and largest health information network in the country and is most well known as the principal way the federal government exchanges clinical data among federal agencies and with the private sector. Recognized for certified data quality, trusted governance, transparency, and its commitment to privacy, eHealth Exchange facilitates the secure exchange of patient records for more than 300 million patients and processes roughly 25 billion data exchanges annually. Vendor-agnostic, with a broad public health focus, eHealth Exchange provides connectivity for more than 30 electronic health record systems, 58 regional and state HIEs, 75 percent of U.S. hospitals, 90 percent of dialysis centers, 70,000 medical groups, and payers in 34 states – as well as countless urgent care centers, surgery centers, and clinical laboratories. Five federal agencies (Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Defense, Indian Health Service, Food and Drug Administration, and Social Security Administration) participate in the network to share patient information with private-sector partners as well as other federal agencies. Active in all 50 states, eHealth Exchange connects to other national health information networks today via Carequality and now TEFCA as a Designated QHIN. See: / @ehealthexchange .