Wavepoint Debuts America's Most Accurate Gunshot Detection At FBINAA Conference

COLUMBIA, Md., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WavePoint Solutions , a leader in radar-powered public safety technologies, will unveil a game-changing gunshot detection system at the 2025 FBI National Academy Associates (FBINAA) Annual Training Conference, Booth #1000.

Originally developed for U.S. military sniper detection, this compact, self-contained system uses radar-not microphones-to track the trajectory of a bullet and locate a shooter's position. It detects the shot. Not just the bang. Unlike acoustic-based gunshot detection systems. That means NO FALSE ALARMS , no missed shots and no guessing- just bulletproof detection you can trust when it matters most.

"Only a bullet will activate the system, not sound," said David Smith, President at WavePoint.“WavePoint was built to stop threats faster and more effectively -other systems listen. We see.”









WavePoint Solutions gun shot detection sensor

Why This Matters



Radar over acoustics : Detects the actual bullet path, not just the sound.

Zero false alarms : No more alerts triggered by fireworks, backfires, or background noise.

Instant awareness : Delivers pinpoint accuracy and real-time situational data. Military-engineered. Public safety ready. Compact, self-contained, and reliable in any environment.

See bulletproof detection up close. Visit WavePoint at Booth #1000 , August 2–4 at the Baltimore Convention Center , and meet the engineers driving the future of public safety.









About WavePoint Solutions

WavePoint is redefining public safety with America's most accurate and only radar-powered gunshot detection system. Through our team's expertise in radar technologies, we innovate public safety solutions that make detection bulletproof, response faster and communities safer. Built on military-grade reliability and radar precision, we help law enforcement know the path-and stop the threat. Learn more at .

Media Contact:

David J Smith

President

978-397-2338

...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: