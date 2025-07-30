Esvolta Brings Three Large-Scale Storage Projects On-Line In Texas, Meeting 2025 Summer Peak
|
Desert Willow
|
● Project Size: 13 acres
● Location: Midlothian, Ellis County, TX
● Operating since May 2025
● Key technology:
o Two-hour duration lithium-iron phosphate battery storage
● End Customer: Electricity users in the ERCOT market
● Capacity: 150 MW / 300 MWh
|
Anole
|
● Project Size: 44 acres
● Location: Seagoville, Dallas County, TX
● Operating since July 2025
● Key technology:
o Two-hour duration lithium-iron phosphate battery storage
● End Customer: Electricity users in the ERCOT market
● Capacity: 240 MW / 480 MWh
|
Burksol
|
● Project Size: 10 acres
● Location: Afton, Dickens County, TX
● Operating since March 2025
● Key technology:
o Two-hour duration lithium-iron phosphate battery storage
● End Customer: Electricity users in the ERCOT market
● Capacity: 100 MW / 200 MWh
About esVolta
esVolta, LP is pioneering the standalone energy storage market, which is rapidly becoming a backbone of the nation's electric grid. From development, engineering, financing and construction to ownership, management, and optimization, we ensure seamless integration for storing today's energy. Efficient, safe, and reliable, we play a significant role in meeting future energy needs.
Media Contacts
Roselle Kingsbury, [email protected]
909-529-0581
SOURCE esVolta
