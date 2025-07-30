New Report From Frameology Reveals Emotional Priorities Of Consumers In A Shifting Economy

Best-in-class online framing company Frameology shares interesting insights about what matters to Americans most, even in times of economic uncertainty.

- Ben Koren, FounderNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In times of economic hardship, Americans lean into what matters most: family, love, and connection. A new report from Frameology , the custom photo framing company, reveals how consumer behavior during periods of historically low sentiment offers insight into national emotional priorities.Drawing on data from 2022 to 2025, when U.S. consumer sentiment hit its lowest and second-lowest points in history, Frameology found that Americans consistently framed the things that mean the most to them: their children, their romantic partners, and their pets. According to the University of Michigan Survey of Consumers, sentiment reached a historical low of 50 points in June 2022, then fell again to its second-lowest point of 60.7 in June 2025. These moments of collective uncertainty served as the backdrop for Frameology's analysis of nationwide framing trends.“Framed photos aren't just decor. They're a declaration of what people want to remember and hold close,” shares Ben Koren, Founder of Frameology.“When sentiment is low, what we choose to preserve says a lot about what gives us strength.”**What Americans Value Most**The data shows a clear and consistent emotional through-line: Americans prioritize love, family, and personal connections in times of adversity. From 2022 through 2025, the top three framing categories were babies and kids, romantic partners, and pets. Together, these made up over half of all orders each year. In 2022 alone, 30% of customers framed photos of children, while 25% framed images with their romantic partners. Pets came in third, with just under 15% of total orders. Despite widespread financial anxiety, the instinct to preserve reminders of love and companionship never wavered.This trend continued across the years, with emotional warmth expanding into new themes. Smiling photos, outdoor settings, and group shots began increasing after January 2023, reflecting a broader recovery in social and emotional outlook.**Small Joys, Big Meaning**The report also highlights the resurgence of life's major milestones. Graduation photos - once diminished during pandemic restrictions - nearly doubled in 2025 compared to previous years, jumping from 1.5% from 2022 to 2024 to 2.9% of orders in 2025. The return of in-person ceremonies brought renewed meaning to these celebratory moments. Photos taken in nature also gained traction. Climbing from 8.9% in 2022 to 13.9% in 2024, this rise suggests Americans increasingly sought peace and grounding outdoors, often alongside loved ones.**Optimism in the Numbers**Frameology's order volume nearly tripled between 2022 and 2023, showing signs of economic recovery. This spike in activity aligns with a temporary recovery in consumer confidence and suggests that optimism can return quickly, even after a historic low. Smiling faces, reunions, and shared experiences became more visible in customer photos over time. While 2025 marked another downturn in consumer sentiment, the framing choices from recent years indicate a resilient spirit and a readiness to cherish joy when it appears.**A Window into American Sentiment**“What Americans frame offers a rare, emotional snapshot of what's most important during the hardest moments,” says Koren.“Our data shows that love - whether for children, partners, or pets - remains the central force that people anchor themselves to.”Frameology's analysis not only tracks consumer behavior, but also reflects a deeper truth: during turbulent times, Americans choose to hold tight to the people, memories, and moments that remind them who they are. See the full report on Frameology's blog here:

