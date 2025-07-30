Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Barber Lift For Wheelchairs (CLR-169)

PITTSBURGH, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have experience as a barber and noticed businesses not providing reasonable accommodations for disabled persons whose mobility relies on their wheelchairs," said an inventor, from Waukegan, Ill., "so I invented the ANGELS ON WHEELS. My design enables a barber/stylist to provide hairstyling services to clients in wheelchairs without excessive bending or the client leaving their wheelchair."

The invention provides an improved way for barbershops and salons to administer hairstyling services to individuals who utilize wheelchairs. In doing so, it eliminates the need for the client to transfer from a wheelchair to a salon chair. As a result, it increases accessibility, convenience, comfort, and safety. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for barbershops and salons.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-CLR-169, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

